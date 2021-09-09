The Falcons will have tight end Parker Hesse available for Sunday’s opener against the Eagles.

Hesse was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday. He was placed on the list when the Falcons made their cut to 53 players on August 31.

The Falcons signed Hesse in May. The former Iowa defensive end spent the last two seasons on the practice squad in Tennessee, so he’s a familiar face for Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as he was running the Titans offense the last two seasons.

First-round pick Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst, and Lee Smith are also on hand at tight end in Atlanta. Based on Smith’s offenses with the Titans, there should be plenty of work for the position group this season.

Falcons activate Parker Hesse from COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk