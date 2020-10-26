Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson is back on the team’s active roster.

Davidson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on October 13 and missed the last two games while waiting for the green light to return to work. It came on Monday and Davidson will be able to play against the Panthers on Thursday night.

Davidson was a second-round pick this year. He’s also missed time with a knee injury and has been credited with four tackles in three games.

With Davidson off the list, defensive end John Cominsky is the only Falcons player currently out because of a positive test for or exposure to COVID-19.

Falcons activate Marlon Davidson from COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk