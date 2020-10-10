Falcons activate LB Edmond Robinson, CB Tyler Hall for Panthers game

The Falcons are extremely thin in the secondary entering their Week 5 matchup with the Panthers. Atlanta activated CB Tyler Hall and LB Edmond Robinson from the practice squad on Saturday in anticipation of Sunday’s game.
We have flexed Tyler Hall and Edmond Robinson to the active roster. pic.twitter.com/RlU4tFlgfC
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 10, 2020
Hall signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 draft, and Robinson, who was drafted in the seventh round by the Minnesota Vikings in 2015, signed with Atlanta during the offseason.
