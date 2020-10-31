Falcons activate DE John Cominsky from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Atlanta Falcons activated rookie defensive lineman Marlon Davidson from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. Then on Friday, just a day after the team’s Week 8 win over the Carolina Panthers, the Falcons announced that DE John Cominsky has returned to the active roster as well.
We have activated John Cominsky from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
📝- https://t.co/ViJYiMQcZO pic.twitter.com/uaKvQlj3qt
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 30, 2020
Cominsky was the last remaining Falcons player on the COVID-19 reserve. The team can certainly use him with DE Takk McKinley injured and reportedly on the trade block.
