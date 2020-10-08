Falcons activate A.J. Terrell from COVID-19 list

The Falcons are getting some help for their secondary ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Panthers.

Cornerback A.J. Terrell has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Terrell was placed on the list before the Falcons played the Bears in Week Three and also missed their loss to the Packers in Week Four.

Terrell was a first-round pick this season and started the first two games of the season. He had 11 tackles and a quarterback hit in those outings.

The Falcons have placed cornerback Darqueze Denard and safety Damontae Kazee on injured reserve the last two weeks, so Terrell’s return is a welcome bit of good news for the 0-4 team’s defense.

