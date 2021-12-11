Falcons activate Hayden Hurst from IR

The Falcons announced a handful of moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Tight end Hayden Hurst will be available for the game after being activated from injured reserve. Hurst has been out since injuring his ankle in the team’s Week 10 loss to the Cowboys.

Hurst has 20 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown this season.

The Falcons also signed running back Qadree Ollison off of their practice squad. He has 11 carries for 41 yards and three catches for eight yards in three appearances this season.

Running back Wayne Gallman was waived and safety Shawn Williams has been elevated from the practice squad to round out the day’s transactions.

