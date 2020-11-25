Falcons activate DE Dante Fowler from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Falcons have been thin at the defensive end position since waiving Takk McKinley and placing Dante Fowler Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list two weeks ago. On Wednesday, the team announced that it had activated Fowler, who should now be good to go for Atlanta’s Week 12 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

We have activated Dante Fowler from the reserve/COVID-19 list. 📝 – https://t.co/0aFtcDbEZZ pic.twitter.com/NiBN1SJDYS — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 25, 2020

Fowler signed with the Falcons during the offseason on a three-year, $45 million contract. Thus far, the former third-overall pick in the 2015 draft has recorded 17 tackles, two sacks, six QB hits and one forced fumble in eight games.

