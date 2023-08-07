Falcons activate Calais Campbell, sign OL LaColby Tucker

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell is ready to start practicing with the Falcons.

The NFL's daily transaction wire shows that Campbell passed his physical on Monday. Campbell had been on the non-football injury list.

Campbell signed a one-year deal with the Falcons after being released by the Ravens in March. The 2023 season will be his 16th year in the NFL and his first for an NFC team since leaving the Cardinals after the 2016 season.

With Campbell back in action, the Falcons dropped a defensive lineman from the roster. They waived Matthew Gotel and signed offensive lineman LaColby Tucker. Tucker went undrafted in 2020 and, per the team, hasn't participated in organized football outside of taking part in the XFL's scouting combine this year.