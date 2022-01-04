Falcons activate 6 from COVID reserve, waive QB Matt Barkley

One game remains for the Atlanta Falcons, but for the first time all season, they are no longer fighting for a playoff spot. Nonetheless, it’s always nice to close things out with a victory over a rival, and the Falcons can do just that in Week 18 when the Saints come to town.

On Tuesday, Atlanta had six players return from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team released an updated depth chart and waived quarterback Matt Barkley.

6 players return from COVID list

The Falcons were hit hard by COVID last week, with 13 players ending up on the reserve at one point. Six players were activated on Tuesday as the team gets healthier for Sunday’s season finale.

TE Hayden Hurst

DL Marlon Davidson

S Jaylinn Hawkins

OLB James Vaughters

OL Willie Beavers

WR Tajae Sharpe

Falcons sign TE Parker Hesse to active roster

After playing the majority of the team’s offensive snaps against the Buffalo Bills in Week 17, Falcons TE Parker Hesse has been signed to the active roster. The 26-year-old now gets the chance to prove he deserves to be back in Atlanta with another good performance in the season finale.

Falcons waive QB Barkley

Atlanta waived veteran quarterback Matt Barkley on Tuesday. The former USC star’s Falcons career was short-lived after being claimed off waivers from the Panthers last week. With Feleipe Franks back from the COVID reserve, Barkley is back on the waiver wire.

Ryan on taunting call and overturned TD run

Ryan looked to have scored a touchdown on a second-down scramble against the Bills, but not only was the play overturned, Ryan was called for a taunting penalty. After the game, the Falcons QB said he didn’t believe he taunted.

Falcons depth chart

Falcons release depth chart before Week 18 contest vs. Saints. (Story by @AbbyPatrickPR)https://t.co/qDVKrDAlKY — Scott Bair (@ScottBairNFL) January 4, 2022

Atlanta’s depth chart looks different this week after activating several players off the COVID reserve. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins, tight end Hayden Hurst, wide receiver Tajae Sharpe and defensive tackle Tyeler Davison have each returned to the Falcons starting lineup.

Odds: Saints favored over Falcons by 4.5 points

Line: Saints by 4.5

Over/under: 40.5 points

“New Orleans has the advantage on defense, but Matt Ryan won NFC Offensive Player of the Week when these teams last met,” writes Falcons Wire’s Deen Worley. “A lot hinges on the availability of Kyle Pitts, who exited Sunday’s contest against the Bills with a hamstring issue. It’s very possible the team sits Pitts in the finale. If this is the case, taking the under may be the way to go.”

