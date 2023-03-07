Falcons act quickly to tell everyone they won’t be bringing Lamar Jackson to the NFC South

This is just too funny. News broke on Tuesday afternoon that the Baltimore Ravens will place the non-exclusive franchise tag on free agent quarterback Lamar Jackson, which gives them the right to match any contract offer or else receive two first-round draft picks in compensation should he leave for another team. And the Atlanta Falcons acted quickly to let everyone know this is a situation they’re staying far, far away from.

ESPN’s Diann Russini first reported that the Falcons would not pursue Jackson — which was confirmed by FOX Sports’ Peter Schrager and a number of local reporters and journalists in Atlanta. Maybe former New Orleans Saints personnel executive Terry Fontenot, currently the Atlanta Falcons general manger, is a double agent actively sabotaging his team. Or maybe he just has a less-expensive solution in mind for curing what ails head coach Arthur Smith’s offense.

Either way, we aren’t out of the woods yet. The Saints could be seeing a lot of Jackson if the Carolina Panthers or Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the sweepstakes for the 2019 league MVP. But it feels unlikely at best that he’ll end up in the NFC South if Atlanta, with its ample draft picks and $66 million in salary cap space, isn’t willing to play ball. The dirty birds’ fans might have to watch a lot more of Desmond Ridder than they expected in 2023.

More 2023 free agency!

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire