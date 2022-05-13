Falcons acquire Raiders WR Bryan Edwards in trade, per report
The Atlanta Falcons appear to have acquired a new starting wideout after trading for Las Vegas Raiders receiver Bryan Edwards, as Vincent Bonsignore and Adam Schefter reported on Friday.
According to Schefter, the Falcons gave up their 2023 fifth-round pick in exchange for Edwards and the Raiders’ 2023 seventh-round pick.
Compensation update: Raiders traded WR Bryan Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for the Falcons’ 2023 fifth-round pick, per source. https://t.co/qyjPmkYS1p
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 13, 2022
Edwards, 23, was selected in the third round of the 2020 draft out of South Carolina. Last season, he racked up 34 catches for 571 yards (16.8 YPC) and three touchdowns for the Raiders. The 6-foot-3 wideout joins an inexperienced group in Atlanta led by rookie Drake London.
The former Gamecock will likely compete for the team’s No. 2 WR spot opposite London in 2021. With Edwards, London and Kyle Pitts, the Falcons have a clear plan to build this offense around big-bodied receivers.
