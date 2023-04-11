Falcons acquire CB Jeff Okudah in trade with Lions

1
Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons have swung a trade for Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah, according to Okudah’s agent, Kevin Conner. The Falcons are sending a 2023 fifth-round pick to Detroit in exchange for the 24-year-old defensive back, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting.

Okudah was selected with the third overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of Ohio State. Over his three years in Detroit, Okudah played in 25 games (22 starts), racking up 103 solo tackles, 10 passes defended and two interceptions.

The Falcons will pay the Okudah the remaining $5.1 million on his contract this season. The team has already signed defensive backs Mike Hughes and Jessie Bates III in free agency, but Okudah could be a potential long-term fit on the outside for Atlanta.

Related

Falcons featured two of PFF's 10 highest-graded rookies in 2022

Falcons to host Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy on pre-draft visit

Falcons hosted Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba on top-30 visit

Falcons to visit with Kentucky QB Will Levis

2023 NFL mock draft: QBs go 1-2-3 in new two-round projection

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire