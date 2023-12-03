Falcons up 7-2 after Desmond Ridder TD pass

The Falcons are on the scoreboard.

Desmond Ridder capped the fifth Falcons possession of Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium with a 20-yard bullet to tight end MyCole Pruitt in the end zone with just over 10 minutes to play in the first half. The score put the Falcons up 7-2 over the Jets.

The Falcons defense set the offense up in good field position when linebacker Nate Landman stripped Jets running back Dalvin Cook and cornerback Dee Alford recovered in Jets territory. Ridder hit tight end Kyle Pitts for a first down to set up his scoring throw to Pruitt.

It's the first time that Ridder has thrown an NFL touchdown pass on the road in the United States. He had one in London to Drake London earlier this year.

The Falcons have lost cornerback A.J. Terrell for the day with a concussion. Right tackle Kaleb McGary is questionable to return with a knee injury.