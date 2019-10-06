Falcons take 7-0 lead on Mohamed Sanu touchdown

The Falcons went three-and-out on their first possession Sunday. They scored a touchdown on their second.

Mohamed Sanu caught a 14-yard pass from Matt Ryan, diving across the goal line to give Atlanta a 7-0 lead with 9:03 remaining in the first quarter.

It completed a six-play, 66-yard drive.

Ryan is 4-for-6 for 53 yards and a touchdown.

Julio Jones has two catches for 34 yards, including a 20-yarder that he fumbled out of bounds at the end of. J.J. Watt was penalized for roughing the passer on the same play for a big gain that set up the Sanu score.