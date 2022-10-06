Falcons 53-man roster tracker: Anthony Rush released

The Atlanta Falcons have released starting defensive tackle Anthony Rush after just four games. Rush had not played well but his release is a bit of a shock. Atlanta could potentially sign DL Jaleel Johnson off the practice squad, or look elsewhere to fill Rush’s roster spot.

The Falcons also signed running back Caleb Huntley to the 53-man roster after placing Cordarrelle Patterson on the injured reserve list Monday. Huntley had the best game of his NFL career in Week 4, rushing for 56 yards and a touchdown on just 10 carries.

Here’s a look at the Falcons’ updated 53-man roster (which currently sits at 52 players).

