Breaking News:

Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson lead first CFP rankings of season

Falcons make 3 trades at deadline: Grade each move

Matt Urben
·2 min read

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot somehow managed to complete three trades in the final hour before the deadline on Tuesday. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley was traded to Jacksonville, safety Dean Marlowe was moved to Buffalo, and Atlanta acquired cornerback Rashad Fenton from Kansas City.

Check out the details of each trade below, and make sure to grade all three in our Falcons fan poll.

Falcons trade Calvin Ridley to Jaguars

Falcons receive:

Jaguars receive: 

  • WR Calvin Ridley

[polldaddy poll=11232827]

Falcons trade for Chiefs CB Rashad Fenton

(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Falcons receive: 

  • CB Rashad Fenton

Chiefs receive:

  • Conditional 7th-round pick (2023)

[polldaddy poll=11232828]

Falcons trade S Dean Marlowe to Bills

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Falcons receive:

  • 7th-round pick (2023)

Bills receive:

  • S Dean Marlowe

[polldaddy poll=11232830]

Cordarrelle Patterson eligible to return from IR

NFL record 10 trades made at dealine

7 Free Agents who could help Atlanta make the playoffs

Falcons Week 8 PFF Grades

[lawrence-related id=104600,104596,104587,104575,104440,104537,104449]

[listicle id=104438]

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire

Recommended Stories