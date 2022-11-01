Falcons make 3 trades at deadline: Grade each move

Here are the conditions on the 2024 4th rounder that is going from Jags to Falcons, per source.

It stays as a 4 if Calvin Ridley is on the roster.

It goes to a 3 if Ridley reaches certain incentives.

And it becomes a 2 if the Jaguars sign Ridley to a contract extension. https://t.co/e6yoxa05fh

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022