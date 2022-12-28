Falcons have 3 DNPs in first injury report of Week 17

The Atlanta Falcons began the week of practice on Wednesday to prepare for their home game against the Arizona Cardinals. They released a short injury report to kick off the week.

Only three players were listed but all three were unable to practice.

The details are below.

Did not participate

OL Chuma Edoga (knee), TE Feleipe Franks (concussion), OL Elijah Wilkinson (calf)

Only Wilkinson is of note because he is the Falcons’ starting left guard. However, Edoga is his backup.

Cardinals' Wednesday injury report

Did not participate

DL Zach Allen (hand)

OL Kelvin Beachum (knee, ankle)

RB James Conner (illness)

WR A.J. Green (illness)

CB Antonio Hamilton (hip)

CB Marco Wilson (neck)

Limited participation

OL Max Garcia (shoulder)

OL Billy Price (knee)

S Charles Washington (chest)

Full participation

QB Colt McCoy (concussion)

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire