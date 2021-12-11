Falcons All-22 review: Was Kurt Warner right to criticize Matt Ryan?

Everyone has an opinion about Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. The 14-year NFL veteran has somewhat of a love-hate relationship with fans and even some analysts. Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner put Ryan on blast by questioning his read progressions and decision-making following Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers.

Few QBs frustrate me more watching film than #MattRyan… he makes so many big time throws, but equally as many confusing reads & decisions!!! I have no idea what to make of it… not sure how it’s possible, but it’s every week??? — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) December 6, 2021

Here is an example as to what Warner may have been referring to in his criticism of Ryan.

The Falcons come out in a three-receiver formation with Tajae Sharpe isolated up top as the X receiver. The bottom two receivers are Russell Gage running the underneath square-in, and Olamide Zaccheaus running a faded post route over top of Gage. Pitts, who is a flexed out H-back on this formation, takes away the nickel corner by bringing him into the flats.

Ryan’s first read on the play is Russell Gage. In fact, Ryan stares down Gage for almost his entire route until he passes by MLB Devin White, who dropped back in coverage after showing blitz. Other than staring down Gage for too long, Ryan should have passed the ball to Gage almost as soon as he dropped back. The nickel cornerback lined up over top of Gage was instantly taken out of the play when Pitts went to the flat. Ryan, who was clearly watching Gage, still decided not to throw the ball, even though Gage was open.

Ryan had a good second and a half here to deliver the pass to Gage off the snap. Instead of throwing the ball here, Ryan continued to eye Gage and keep MLB Devin White on him in coverage. There is also a scenario where Ryan eyeing down Gage is by design to draw coverage away from Zaccheaus, who will eventually come running free from behind Gage. However, once Ryan finally snaps his head over to Zaccheaus, the pressure is already in his face and he is forced to abort the pass.

Story continues

Here, we can clearly see that Zaccheaus has been wide open for quite some time now, but once Ryan is ready to deliver the pass, he is forced to abandon the pocket. Ryan did have another shot to throw the ball to Zaccheaus, but was brought down by Ndamukong Suh before he could attempt the pass.

When looking at the all-22 from the sideline, we can see why Ryan abandoned the pocket with the pressure coming into his face. However, when looking at it up close from the endzone angle, we can clearly see that Ryan didn’t actually need to abandon the pocket at all. Yes, the pressure was coming up the middle, but his path to throw the ball wasn’t as impeded as he may have thought it was.

Here, it is fairly clear that Ryan didn’t need to leave the pocket as soon as he did. There was enough room for him to deliver the pass. However, Ryan’s abandonment could show his lack of faith in the Falcons’ pass protection. You would be hard pressed to find another unit in the NFL that has been worse at protecting their quarterback.

As you can see from the embedded clip above, by the time Ryan saw Olamide, Suh was already in his face and was forced to tuck the ball rather than throw Zaccheaus into open space. What should have been an easy third-down conversion resulted in a Falcons punt.

Was this play designed for Ryan to draw the defense into Gage by staring him down and leaving Zaccheaus open on the outside, or was Ryan simply not comfortable with his reads and held the ball longer than he should have? The play worked. both Gage and Zaccheaus were open, but Ryan’s hesitation to throw to Zaccheaus resulted in an eventual loss of five yards.

Again, there were other moments where Ryan took a sack rather than throwing to another underneath route. Here is a play where Mike Davis runs a square-out from the backfield and Cordarrelle Patterson runs a square-in over the top of Davis. Ryan clearly wants to hit Patterson on this play, but by holding onto the ball longer than he should, he missed an open Patterson early into the route and an open Mike Davis all together.

Ryan has to be better at getting the ball out quick when his players are open. These plays are drive-killers. Even if their route doesn’t get to the first down marker, you have to give your players a chance to create a play themselves. Even by dropping the ball off to Mike Davis underneath, you give him an opportunity to get an extra six yards. Not a lot of cornerbacks are going to want to take on Mike Davis one-on-one.

Below is another play where Ryan doesn’t even look in Pitts’ direction at any point of the play while on the goal line. .

Even though the game was over at this point, there should never be a scenario where Kyle Pitts isn’t your first read on the goal line. Pitts walks into the end zone if Ryan just glances in his direction. Pitts runs an underneath slant route and the defender is blocked by the Y-receiver running into the flats. Should be an easy score, but was missed entirely.

Even against Jacksonville, there were moments where Ryan didn’t take the easy throw or didn’t allow time for the play to develop.

Here, Ryan’s first read off the snap is to Kyle Pitts to the right of the formation as the X receiver. As he is covered off the snap, Ryan then turns his head and completely glances over an opportunity to connect with Tajae Sharpe on the seam route. There was more than enough space for Ryan to drop the ball into the hands of Sharpe without the defense making a play on the football.

This play in particular didn’t hurt the Falcons necessarily as they eventually scored a touchdown on this drive. Additionally, there was another moment that stuck out to me when Ryan failed to take the easy pass underneath and threw to a clearly covered Sharpe.

Ryan’s eyes and throwing motion draw in the defender to Sharpe on an outward breaking route. Right there, Ryan should’ve had the mindset to give a throw-fake and force Russell Gage to come open on the corner route. With little to no pressure, Ryan doesn’t give time for the play to develop and throws a ball behind Sharpe. Even him sliding a step or two in the pocket buys him an extra second or two to deliver a clean ball. Fortunately, this pass was broken up by Sharpe, because it very easily could’ve been a pick-six.

Even if Ryan wasn’t comfortable taking the corner shot to Gage, he could’ve taken the easier option underneath to Pitts. I trust Pitts’ ability to make a play after the catch rather than for Sharpe to pull in a contested pass on the sideline.

To sum it all up, I think there is a lack of comfort given how poor the pass protection has been and how unreliable the pass catchers have been for the Falcons this season. Already without Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage has been forced to step into the starting receiver role where even he was proven to be unreliable at times. While these players have shown flashes here and there, these flashes haven been outdone by dropped passes, poor route running, or simply unable to break free from pass coverage.

All of these play a critical factor in how Ryan is playing this season. However, Ryan does have to go through his read progression at a much faster pace and be more decisive with the football. He can’t be locking onto receivers and waiting for plays to develop with Atlanta’s current offensive line.

These are just a few plays of note, but it has been an issue all year long. You can only go by what the film says, and the film says that Ryan leaves a lot of easy throws on the table. When you don’t have a ton of talent or depth, those little mistakes are even more costly.

Related

Behind Enemy Lines: One final battle between Ryan and Newton? Falcons Friday recap: Full injury report, Ryan racking up QB hits Matt Ryan has taken more hits than any other QB this season Extending Matt Ryan's contract may be the Falcons' best option

List