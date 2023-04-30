Falcons 2023 undrafted free agent tracker

The Atlanta Falcons added six players in the 2023 NFL draft, but you can expect the team to add several more undrafted free agents. Per usual, it didn’t take long for the signings to start rolling in once Day 3 of the draft concluded on Saturday.

Atlanta has already added Arkansas edge Kivon Bennett, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Stay up to date with each Falcons undrafted free agent signing using our 2023 UDFA tracker below!

EDGE Kivon Bennett - Arkansas

Former Arkansas edge Kivon Bennett – son of longtime NFL LB Cornelius Bennett – is headed to rookie minicamp with the #Falcons, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2023

