Falcons 2023 free-agent profile: Center Jason Kelce

Now that the NFL has set the 2023 salary cap at $224.8 million, the Atlanta Falcons officially have the second-most cap space available with $56 million. This gives the team enough cash to go after any free agent on the market.

While the offensive line improved as a unit in 2022, there are still a few areas which could be addressed. Drew Dalman beat out Matt Hennessy for the starting center job out of training camp, but the team would benefit greatly from a player with more experience at this spot.

Free-Agent Target Profile: Center Jason Kelce

Age : 35

Height : 6-3

Weight : 295 lbs

NFL Experience : 12 years

Average Market Value (Spotrac): $11.9 Million / 1-year deal

Throughout his career, Jason Kelce has been a steady force at center for the Eagles and was a key member in the team’s Super Bowl run in 2018, and again this year. In five of the last six seasons, Kelce finished with a Pro Football Focus grade of 80 or higher. In 2022, he earned an 88.5 overall grade — with an 89.4 run-blocking grade and 82.0 rating as a pass-blocker — while not allowing a single sack.

The former sixth-round pick out of Cincinnati has been an elite run-blocker for most of his career. His pass-blocking isn’t quite as strong, but it’s still a step or two above the current options the Falcons have at their disposal. One concern is that Kelce may opt to retire rather than sign elsewhere, especially if Philadelphia wins another Super Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire