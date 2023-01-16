Falcons 2023 free-agent profile: DL Dalvin Tomlinson
The Atlanta Falcons finished the 2022 season with a 7-10 record, but things could be looking up in 2023. With a top-10 pick and over $70 million in projected salary cap space, the Falcons have a chance to add a few quality players this offseason.
Since there’s some time to kill before the new league year begins on March 15, we will be breaking down different potential free-agent targets for the team in 2023.
Free-Agent Profile: DT Dalvin Tomlinson
Age: 28
Height: 6-3
Weight: 325 lbs
NFL Experience: 93 starts
Tomlinson has been a productive starter since entering the league as a second-round pick in 2017. The 28-year-old rarely misses games and his versatility on the interior should be an attractive asset to a team like the Falcons, who desperately need to get Grady Jarrett some help up front.
In 2022, Tomlinson recorded 29 pressures, three sacks, and a Pro Football Focus grade of 77.1 (79.1 pass-rushing grade). The veteran lineman signed a two-year, $21 million contract with the Vikings in 2021 and will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Tomlinson would likely command upward of $10 million a year.
Highlights: Tomlinson strip-sacks Saints QB
