Falcons 2023 draft class: Stats and info for each pick

The Atlanta Falcons left the 2023 NFL draft with six new players — three on offense and three on defense. Each rookie enters the season with different expectations based on their draft status and which position they play.

After opening Day 1 with a splash by selecting running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick, the Falcons addressed needs on Day 2 by adding Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron and Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison.

Check out the team’s full 2023 draft class below, with stats and info for each pick.

RB Bijan Robinson

Image via USA TODAY Sports

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 215 lbs

Position: HB

Arm: 31 1/8″

Hand: 9 3/4″

40-Yard Dash: 4.46

10-Yard Split: 1.52

Vertical Jump: 37″

NFL.com Grade: 6.84

Robinson rushed for over 3,400 yards at Texas over the last three seasons. The now-Falcons running back also added 805 receiving yards during his three years in Austin. In 2022, Robinson rushed for 1,574 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns, with 314 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 19 receptions.

[lawrence-related id=113224]

OL Matthew Bergeron

Image via USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 318 lbs

Position: LG

Arm: 33 3/4″

Hand: 9 1/2″

Vertical Jump: 30.5″

NFL.com Grade: 6.39

The former Syracuse offensive tackle will be making the move to left guard for the Falcons. Bergeron played over 2,500 snaps during his college career but had the most success over the last two seasons when he earned Pro Football Focus grades of 74.6 and 75.2, respectively. In 2022, Bergeron earned a pass-blocking grade of 80.8.

EDGE Zach Harrison

Image via USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-foot-5 1/2

Weight: 274 lbs

Position: EDGE

Arm: 36 1/4″

Hand: 10″

Bench Reps: 25

NFL.com Grade: 5.97

Zach Harrison has been a stout defender for the Buckeyes during his four years in Columbus. In 2022, Harrison accounted for 33 quarterback pressures with six sacks. Additionally, he has a very low missed-tackle percentage (8.6) for his career at Ohio State.

DB Clark Phillips III

Story continues

Image via USA TODAY Sports

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 184 lbs

Position: CB

Arm: 29 1/8″

Hand: 9 1/8″

40-Yard Dash: 4.51

10-Yard Split: 1.51

Prospect Grade: 6.26

Many feel Clark was the team’s biggest “steal” of the draft, landing the Utah standout in the fourth round. Phillips accounted for six interceptions and four touchdowns for the Utes defense in 2022. He allowed a 62.1 completion percentage last season, while allowing 12.5 yards per catch.

S DeMarcco Hellams

Image via USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 203 lbs

Position: Safety

Arm: 31″

Hand: 9″

40-Yard Dash: 4.57

10-Yard Split: 1.57

Vertical Jump: 31″

NFL.com Grade: 5.80

Hellams led Alabama’s defense with 84 tackles in 2022, and had a relatively low missed-tackle rate at 10.1 percent. The Crimson Tide standout earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 73.4 last season, with a run defense grade of 86.8.

OG Jovaughn Gwyn

Image via USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 297 lbs

Position: OG

Arm: 31 3/4″

Hand: 9 7/8″

Bench Reps: 34

40-Yard Dash: 5.12

10-Yard Split: 1.8

Vertical Jump: 27.5″

NFL.com Grade: 5.84

Gwyn played over 3,100 offensive snaps for the Gamecocks, excelling as a pass-protector. He played primarily at right guard during his time in South Carolina, with some experience at the center position.

Falcons updated roster following 2023 NFL draft

Looking at the #Falcons’ updated roster following the 2023 NFL draft and UDFA signings https://t.co/L4UEv2pgB5 — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) May 7, 2023

[lawrence-related id=113720,113714,113695,113693,113224]

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire