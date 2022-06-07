Falcons 2022 preseason schedule: Jets game to air on ESPN

The National Football League announced the official dates and times for the 2022 preseason on Tuesday.

Six games will air on national television, including the Atlanta Falcons’ road matchup against the New York Jets on August 22. The Falcons will hold joint practices with the Jets in the week leading up to the game.

Atlanta’s three-game preseason slate starts on August 12 against Detroit.

Preseason Week 1: At Detroit Lions - August 12, 6 p.m. ET

Preseason Week 2: At New York Jets - August 22, 8 p.m. ET

Preseason Week 3: Vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - August 27, 3 p.m. ET

