Falcons 2022 draft class: Rookie stats entering season finale

The Atlanta Falcons missed the playoffs for the fifth season in a row in 2022, but unlike in years past, this team has a clear vision for the future.

General manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith turned a directionless roster full of bad contracts into a team with a strong foundation. If the Falcons are going to build on the progress they made this season, though, they must continue to develop their young talent.

With one game remaining, let’s check in on the team’s 2022 draft class. Here’s a look at each rookie’s regular season stats.

WR Drake London

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Receptions: 66

Yards: 746

TD: 4

YPR: 11.3

PFF Grade: 81.0

OLB Arnold Ebiketie

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Tackles: 30 (21 solo)

Sacks: 2.5

QB hits: 11

FF: 2

PD: 2

PFF Grade: 64.9

LB Troy Andersen

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tackles: 65 (36 solo)

Sacks: 0

QB Hits: 3

FF: 1

PD: 1

PFF Grade: 39.7

QB Desmond Ridder

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Pass attempts: 85

Completions: 54

Comp %: 63.5

Passer rating: 78.7

Pass yards: 484

TD: 0

INT: 0

Rush attempts: 14

Rush yards: 55

PFF Grade: 47.8

OLB DeAngelo Malone

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Tackles: 26 (16 solo)

Sacks: 1.0

QB hits: 2

TFL: 4

FF: 0

PFF Grade: 59.5

RB Tyler Allgeier

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Rush attempts: 186

Rush yards: 900

TD: 3

YPA: 4.8

Catches: 16

Rec. yards: 139

Rec. TD: 1

PFF grade: 87

OL Justin Shaffer

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: N/A

TE John FitzPatrick

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: N/A

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire