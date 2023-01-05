Falcons 2022 draft class: Rookie stats entering season finale
The Atlanta Falcons missed the playoffs for the fifth season in a row in 2022, but unlike in years past, this team has a clear vision for the future.
General manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith turned a directionless roster full of bad contracts into a team with a strong foundation. If the Falcons are going to build on the progress they made this season, though, they must continue to develop their young talent.
With one game remaining, let’s check in on the team’s 2022 draft class. Here’s a look at each rookie’s regular season stats.
WR Drake London
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Receptions: 66
Yards: 746
TD: 4
YPR: 11.3
PFF Grade: 81.0
OLB Arnold Ebiketie
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Tackles: 30 (21 solo)
Sacks: 2.5
QB hits: 11
FF: 2
PD: 2
PFF Grade: 64.9
LB Troy Andersen
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tackles: 65 (36 solo)
Sacks: 0
QB Hits: 3
FF: 1
PD: 1
PFF Grade: 39.7
QB Desmond Ridder
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Pass attempts: 85
Completions: 54
Comp %: 63.5
Passer rating: 78.7
Pass yards: 484
TD: 0
INT: 0
Rush attempts: 14
Rush yards: 55
PFF Grade: 47.8
OLB DeAngelo Malone
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Tackles: 26 (16 solo)
Sacks: 1.0
QB hits: 2
TFL: 4
FF: 0
PFF Grade: 59.5
RB Tyler Allgeier
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Rush attempts: 186
Rush yards: 900
TD: 3
YPA: 4.8
Catches: 16
Rec. yards: 139
Rec. TD: 1
PFF grade: 87
OL Justin Shaffer
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Stats: N/A
TE John FitzPatrick
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Stats: N/A
