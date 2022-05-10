Falcons 2022 draft class: One noteworthy stat from each rookie

The first day of the NFL draft generally gets the most attention from the fans and media, but general managers do their heavy lifting on days two and three.

The Atlanta Falcons added USC wide receiver Drake London on the draft’s opening night, then seven more players in rounds 2-7. Not only did the team land potential starters on both sides of the ball, the Falcons managed to fill most of their needs without reaching.

Let’s check out one noteworthy stat from each member of Atlanta’s 2022 draft class.

WR: Drake London: 19 contested catches (led the nation)

London played in just eight games last season but still managed to catch 88 balls for 1,084 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Plus, he added the most contested catches (19) of any player in college football last season. Nothing helps a young quarterback more than having a receiver who can win in contested-catch situations. London should hit the ground running as Atlanta’s No. 1 WR this season.

USC WR Drake London has 18 contested catches at the halfway point of the 2021 season. The highest single-season total since @PFF_College began collecting such data in 2017 is 22. Unreal.pic.twitter.com/5kHr0OM6oa — Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) October 13, 2021

EDGE Arnold Ebiketie: 18 TFL in 2021 (led team)

Ebiketie has a ton of tools to eventually become an elite edge rusher in the NFL. It’s not just his lengthy frame and speed, either. The Penn State EDGE showed off his explosiveness with a 38-inch vertical at the scouting combine. Ebiketie racked up a team-leading 18 tackles for loss in 2021, with 9.5 sacks.

Arnold Ebiketie led Penn State with 18 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks among 62 tackles 😤 📺: #NFLDraft on NFLN pic.twitter.com/R7rmZoeJk8 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 30, 2022

LB Troy Andersen: 4.42 seconds in the 40-yard dash

Andersen, a player who scouts loved due to his experience at a number of positions, tested off the charts at the NFL combine. Most impressively, his 40-yard dash time (4.42 seconds officially) was off the charts and led all linebackers at the combine. Watch Andersen’s blazing 40 below.

Troy Andersen had the fastest 40 time of all LBs at the Combine 💨 📺: #NFLDraft on NFLN pic.twitter.com/ekX0Is3yq0 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 30, 2022

QB Desmond Ridder: 44 wins (3rd most in FBS history)

Ridder has impressive numbers pretty much everywhere you look. He improved his passing yards and touchdowns each of the last three seasons while throwing under ten interceptions each year. On top of all that, Ridder is simply a winner. His 44-6 record as a starter gives him the third-most wins in FBS history. We’ll see if he can push Marcus Mariota for the Falcons starting QB job this season.

There's a new quarterback in the 🅰️! 📺: #NFLDraft on NFLN pic.twitter.com/T9du9mt8yS — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 30, 2022

EDGE DeAngelo Malone: 180 career pressures

Malone stuffed the stat sheet for Western Kentucky last season, finishing with 94 tackles (44 solo), 17.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks and four forced fumbles. Perhaps even more impressive, the Atlanta native racked up 180 total pressures during his college career. Despite playing at Western Kentucky, Malone’s explosiveness should translate to the NFL game.

#Falcons EDGE DeAngelo Malone with the sack during the Senior Bowl game. Love the violence. pic.twitter.com/L80e1DlSEF — Kenny G.⚡️ (@Gritz_Blitz) May 2, 2022

RB Tyler Allgeier: 23 rushing touchdowns in 2021

The BYU product is hard not to get excited about. Atlanta already had a good stable of running backs after re-signing Cordarrelle Patterson, but the addition of Allgeier brings some nastiness and much-needed youth to the position. His production in college peaked this season when he rushed for 1,611 yards and 23 touchdowns — tied for most in the FBS.

The Falcons are drafting BYU RB Tyler Allgeier 🔥 He rushed for 23 TDs last year alone, tied for the most in FBS 😳 pic.twitter.com/XKWIb8VZyj — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) April 30, 2022

OL Justin Shaffer: 87.5 zone-blocking grade from PFF

Shaffer is the perfect mid-round prospect with upside to eventually start at guard in the right situation. Atlanta is a great fit for Shaffer, who earned a zone-blocking grade of 87.5 from Pro Football Focus this season. Shaffer has a ton of experience (26 career starts) and his presence creates competition for second-year left guard Jalen Mayfield.

Flooding your TL unapologetically with OG pulling clips today💪 UGA's Justin Shaffer up this time pic.twitter.com/nDazz0ladm — Luke Carr (TD4LC) (@LukeCarrNFL) March 7, 2022

TE John FitzPatrick: 15th Georgia player drafted

The FitzPatrick pick wasn’t all that surprising since Atlanta lost both Lee Smith and Hayden Hurst over the offseason. The Falcons added Anthony Firkser — who figures to be the team’s No. 2 tight end — but FitzPatrick is a good third option as a blocker and someone who can make the occasional catch. He was the 15th player selected from Georgia’s National Championship team — a new school record for the Bulldogs.

NEW RECORD That's 15 Bulldogs in the NFL draft, the most ever. John FitzPatrick makes it happen and is staying home: https://t.co/oDUHHKtO20 pic.twitter.com/8QKj8HxmUP — DawgNation (@DawgNation) April 30, 2022

Rookie Class Highlights

Top plays from our draft class 🔥 📺: NFLN pic.twitter.com/0GqPAXHxZh — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 1, 2022

