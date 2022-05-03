Falcons 2022 draft class: How much will each rookie cost?

The Atlanta Falcons came away from the 2022 NFL draft with eight players and 13 undrafted free agents.

In order to sign their rookie draft class, the Falcons had to release running back Mike Davis, offensive lineman Willie Beavers and linebacker James Vaughters. Then on Tuesday, the team gave defensive lineman Grady Jarrett a three-year extension and freed up even more cap space.

Here’s a breakdown of how much each rookie in the team’s 2022 draft class will cost this season.

Round 1 (No. 8): WR Drake London

2022 Cap value: $4,484,353 Avg. yearly increase: $1,121,088



Round 2 (No. 38): EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

2022 Cap value: $1,762,627 Avg. yearly increase: $440,657



Round 2 (No. 58): LB Troy Andersen

2022 Cap value: $1,181,476 Avg. yearly increase: $295,369



Round 3 (No. 74): QB Desmond Ridder

2022 Cap value: $1,022,953 Avg. yearly increase: $255,738



Round 3 (No. 82): EDGE DeAngelo Malone

2022 Cap value: $994,404 Avg. yearly increase: $248,601



Round 5 (No. 151): HB Tyler Allgeier

2022 Cap value: $803,268 Avg. yearly increase: $131,667



Round 6 (No. 190): OL Justin Shaffer

2022 Cap value: $759,351 Avg. yearly increase: $131,667



Round 6 (No. 213): TE John FitzPatrick

2022 Cap value: $743,853 Avg. yearly increase: $131,667



Top 51 cutoff

With each drafted rookie and the contracts that follow, it will affect the Falcons salary cap throughout the rest of the offseason. While the entire class costs the Falcons a projected $11,752,285, this doesn’t mean that it will all have to count on the salary cap – for now at least.

The rule of 51 means that only the top 51 players count against the NFL’s salary cap during the offseason. However, each rookie that is signed could push down a player that is currently being accounted for under the salary cap rules. When applying this to the salary cap itself, you take the difference between the rookie’s 2022 cap hit and the player he pushed down.

Taking into consideration the recent cuts of Mike Davis, James Vaughters, and Willie Beavers, this is how the cutoff line currently looks. The release of Davis and Vaughters pushed up Frank Darby and Avery Williams, who now both count against the cap. However, it brought forward a gain of roughly $3.465 million when accounting for the dead cap to be applied.

Bottom 51-man Cut-Off POS Name Cap Hit CB Lafayette Pitts $965,000 WR Auden Tate $965,000 WR KhaDarel Hodge $960,000 DT Ta’Quon Graham $930,000 LS Beau Brinkley $912,653 WR Chad Hansen $895,000 EDGE Ade Ogundeji $885,038 CB Avery Williams $885,038 WR Frank Darby $876,123

This is a projected look as to what the cut-off spot will look like once the Falcons sign their rookie class.

Bottom 51-man Cut-Off POS Name Cap Hit CB Cornell Armstrong $990,000 CB Corey Ballentine $975,000 TE Daniel Helm $965,000 LB Teez Tabor $965,000 OL Colby Gossett $965,000 CB Lafayette Pitts $965,000 WR Auden Tate $960,000 WR KhaDarel Hodge $930,000 DT Ta’Quon Graham $912,653

The signings of Drake London, Arnold Ebiketie, Troy Andersen, Desmond Ridder, and DeAngelo Malone push down five Falcons players. The difference between these players and the ones they pushed down is $5,870,737. The signings of Tyler Allgeier, Justin Shaffer, or John FitzPatrick would not count against the salary cap for the offseason because they are lower than the last player at the cutoff spot.

