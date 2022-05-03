Falcons 2022 draft class: How much will each rookie cost?

Deen Worley
·3 min read
In this article:
The Atlanta Falcons came away from the 2022 NFL draft with eight players and 13 undrafted free agents.

In order to sign their rookie draft class, the Falcons had to release running back Mike Davis, offensive lineman Willie Beavers and linebacker James Vaughters. Then on Tuesday, the team gave defensive lineman Grady Jarrett a three-year extension and freed up even more cap space.

Here’s a breakdown of how much each rookie in the team’s 2022 draft class will cost this season.

Round 1 (No. 8): WR Drake London

  • 2022 Cap value: $4,484,353

    • Avg. yearly increase: $1,121,088

Round 2 (No. 38): EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

  • 2022 Cap value: $1,762,627

    • Avg. yearly increase: $440,657

Round 2 (No. 58): LB Troy Andersen

  • 2022 Cap value: $1,181,476

    • Avg. yearly increase: $295,369

Round 3 (No. 74): QB Desmond Ridder

  • 2022 Cap value: $1,022,953

    • Avg. yearly increase: $255,738

Round 3 (No. 82): EDGE DeAngelo Malone

  • 2022 Cap value: $994,404

    • Avg. yearly increase: $248,601

Round 5 (No. 151): HB Tyler Allgeier

  • 2022 Cap value: $803,268

    • Avg. yearly increase: $131,667

Round 6 (No. 190): OL Justin Shaffer

  • 2022 Cap value: $759,351

    • Avg. yearly increase: $131,667

Round 6 (No. 213): TE John FitzPatrick

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

  • 2022 Cap value: $743,853

    • Avg. yearly increase: $131,667

Top 51 cutoff

(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

With each drafted rookie and the contracts that follow, it will affect the Falcons salary cap throughout the rest of the offseason. While the entire class costs the Falcons a projected $11,752,285, this doesn’t mean that it will all have to count on the salary cap – for now at least.

The rule of 51 means that only the top 51 players count against the NFL’s salary cap during the offseason. However, each rookie that is signed could push down a player that is currently being accounted for under the salary cap rules. When applying this to the salary cap itself, you take the difference between the rookie’s 2022 cap hit and the player he pushed down.

Taking into consideration the recent cuts of Mike Davis, James Vaughters, and Willie Beavers, this is how the cutoff line currently looks. The release of Davis and Vaughters pushed up Frank Darby and Avery Williams, who now both count against the cap. However, it brought forward a gain of roughly $3.465 million when accounting for the dead cap to be applied.

Bottom 51-man Cut-Off

POS

Name

Cap Hit

CB

Lafayette Pitts

$965,000

WR

Auden Tate

$965,000

WR

KhaDarel Hodge

$960,000

DT

Ta’Quon Graham

$930,000

LS

Beau Brinkley

$912,653

WR

Chad Hansen

$895,000

EDGE

Ade Ogundeji

$885,038

CB

Avery Williams

$885,038

WR

Frank Darby

$876,123

This is a projected look as to what the cut-off spot will look like once the Falcons sign their rookie class.

Bottom 51-man Cut-Off

POS

Name

Cap Hit

CB

Cornell Armstrong

$990,000

CB

Corey Ballentine

$975,000

TE

Daniel Helm

$965,000

LB

Teez Tabor

$965,000

OL

Colby Gossett

$965,000

CB

Lafayette Pitts

$965,000

WR

Auden Tate

$960,000

WR

KhaDarel Hodge

$930,000

DT

Ta’Quon Graham

$912,653

The signings of Drake London, Arnold Ebiketie, Troy Andersen, Desmond Ridder, and DeAngelo Malone push down five Falcons players. The difference between these players and the ones they pushed down is $5,870,737. The signings of Tyler Allgeier, Justin Shaffer, or John FitzPatrick would not count against the salary cap for the offseason because they are lower than the last player at the cutoff spot.

