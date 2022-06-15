Falcons 2022 draft class: 3 rookie breakout candidates

After rebuilding the majority of their defense, the Atlanta Falcons will be relying on new faces at several key positions this season.

The offensive side of the ball has a bit more veteran leadership, but we are long past the days of Alex Mack, Julio Jones and Matt Ryan leading the way. Additionally, the loss of Calvin Ridley for the 2022 season — and maybe beyond — forced the team to invest heavily in the wide receiver position over the offseason.

Here’s a look at three members of the Falcons’ 2022 draft class who could break out as rookies.

QB | Desmond Ridder

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Falcons fans are dying to see what Ridder can do this season. However, the third-round pick out of Cincinnati is likely to start the year backing up Marcus Mariota. If Ridder is eventually called upon, he has a legit cast of weapons surrounding him, including Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson, to help ease his transition.

More importantly, since the team is projected to finish among the NFL’s worst in 2022, Atlanta could be in position to take one of the top quarterbacks in next year’s draft. Therefore, it’s important for the team to figure out whether or not Ridder is a viable long-term option at the NFL level.

Despite falling to the third round, many pegged the former Bearcats QB to be drafted in the late-first or early-second round. The upside is obviously there and if Ridder gets on the field, all bets are off.

EDGE | Arnold Ebiketie

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons have yet to hit on an edge prospect, and Ebiketie represents the front office’s latest swing at correcting this. The rookie from Penn State should see ample playing time this season since the team parted ways with both starters from 2021. Atlanta signed Lorenzo Carter in free agency, and second-year linebacker Ade Ogundeji should see an increased role this season.

With no player tied down to a starting role yet, the job is there for Ebiketie to take if he can produce. The key will be getting playing time, and it would be concerning if he fell into the same hole that 2021 second-round pick Richie Grant did a season ago.

Story continues

WR | Drake London

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The top breakout candidate is undoubtedly Drake London. Unlike the previous two rookies who aren’t guaranteed a starting role, London will certainly be a starting receiver on offense. He may not get as many targets as your typical No. 1 WR due to Kyle Pitts’ presence, but he will get enough to potentially eclipse 1,000 yards on the season.

The top two receivers from last year’s rookie class went over the 1,000-yard mark, with DeVonta Smith just behind them with 912 yards. Even with Pitts in the picture, there will still be enough room for London to eat as well.

One Bold Prediction for each Falcons rookie

2022 NFL draft class: One bold prediction for each Falcons rookie. https://t.co/36gXeHrEiS — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) June 13, 2022

How many yards will Drake London finish with? Will a rookie lead the team in sacks? Check out our rookie predictions for the Falcons’ 2022 draft class.

Falcons open mandatory minicamp, try out six players

Falcons try out 6 players as mandatory minicamp begins https://t.co/R3r8bsBUWM — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) June 14, 2022

WR Emeka Emezie

OL Adam Coon

OL Jonathan Harrison

ILB Dakota Allen

DL Jalen Dalton

DL Isaiah Buggs

Best photos from minicamp

Check out photos of Casey Hayward, Richie Grant and A.J. Terrell as they took the field for the team’s first day of mincamp practice. https://t.co/s8a1cG7xpp — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) June 14, 2022

1

1