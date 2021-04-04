Falcons 2021 scouting report: UCF safety Richie Grant

Scott Carasik
·4 min read
The Atlanta Falcons have a lack of safeties on the roster and adding a true free safety like Richie Grant would add talent to a position of need. Grant would fit in well as the starter for the Falcons and could be a massive upgrade over what Ricardo Allen and Damontae Kazee provided to the team the last half decade.

FS Richie Grant, University of Central Florida

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Size: 6' 0", 186 pounds Stats and Awards 2020: 9 Games Played, 72 Tackles, 3.5 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sack, 1 QB Hurry, 3 Interceptions, 2 Fumbles Forced, 6 Pass Deflections, First-Team All-AAC 2019: 13 Games Played, 78 Tackles, 4.0 Tackles for Loss, 1 Interception, 8 Pass Deflections, 1 Defensive Touchdown, First-Team All-AAC 2018: 13 Games Played, 109 Tackles, 3.0 Tackles for Loss, 6 Interceptions, 3 Fumbles Forced, 3 Pass Deflections, 1 Punt Return, 13 Yards, First-Team All-AAC 2017: 13 Games Played, 32 Tackles, 1.0 Tackle for Loss, 1 Fumble Forced, 2 Pass Deflections, 4 Kick Returns, 75 Yards 2016: Redshirted

Highlights: Vs. Cincinnati

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TtJRgN0GnaU

Strengths

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Richie Grant's biggest strengths come from his athleticism and instincts. When he's aligned as a deep safety, no one runs a defense better than he does in the college ranks. He's extremely intelligent and can read keys before the play is even called. Athletically, he's got exceptional ability and has the range to utilize it. Taking advantage of that speed and his instincts, Grant is also excellent against the run and can handle pretty much anything that comes his way there. As a tackler, he has great form and can gator roll anyone bigger than him or punish guys his size. Grant plays bigger than he is as a truly punishing safety that can wallop guys over the middle. His versatility in either zone or man will allow teams to help him cover the slot. He's able to align either close to the line or deep and be effective in either space in coverage. Grant's run and hit mentality will allow him to be a great special teams player in the core four units. He's a guy that loves to fly down the field and light up his man.

Weaknesses

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Grant has exceptional football instincts as a deep safety, but when he's aligned elsewhere, he's not exactly in the best position at all times. His angles in run defense take a hit as well when he's closer to the line. He'll have to get those cleaned up otherwise, he'll be in a Thomas DeCoud situation -- where he's a great pass coverage safety, but a terrible run defender.

Leadership

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The former Golden Knight has a great competitiveness in all aspects of his game. He sees a ball coming his way and he aggressively goes after it. He's aggressive in how he tackles and aggressive in his angles. Honestly, the issue with Grant is that he might need to rein it back a bit. He comes off as over-aggressive sometimes and will need to learn how to control himself better.

NFL Stylistic Comparison/Best Case Scenario: Jessie Bates III

Sam Greene/The Enquirer-Imagn Content Services, LLC

When comparing Grant to a guy currently in the NFL, look no further than the Bengals' Jessie Bates. Bates is a deep safety who's brilliant with his defensive calls from the last line of defense. Grant would be a great emulation of Bates for any NFL team. His potential could be a little better, but as a solidifying force on the back end of a defense, they compare well.

How Grant would fit into the Falcons’ plans

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Falcons would have to take Grant at the top of the second round and instantly start him at free safety. Atlanta could use him to make defensive calls from the back end, and would see him as a long-term starter. Grant could be the true playmaker the team has been lacking on the back end.

