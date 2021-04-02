Falcons 2021 scouting report: TCU safety Trevon Moehrig

The Atlanta Falcons need a pure free safety, and TCU’s Trevon Moehrig would be a great fit for the role in Dean Pees’ defense. Moehrig has instant-starter potential for the Falcons, ideally starting out with a more specialized role as a deep safety. With his upside, Moehrig has the upside to eventually become a versatile chess piece in the defensive secondary.

FS Trevon Moehrig, Texas Christian University

Size: 6-foot-2, 203 pounds Stats and Awards 2020: 10 Games Played, 47 Tackles, 2.0 Tackles for Loss, 2 Interceptions, 9 Pass Deflections, 1 Punt Return, 6 Yards, Second-Team All-American, First-Team All-Big 12, Jim Thorpe Award Winner 2019: 12 Games Played, 62 Tackles, 1.5 Tackles for Loss, 4 Interceptions, 2 Fumbles Forced, 11 Pass Deflections, 1 Punt Return, 7 Yards, First-Team All-Big 12 2018: 12 Games Played, 16 Tackles, 1.0 Tackle for Loss, 1 Interception, 1 Pass Deflection

Highlights: Vs. West Virginia

Strengths

Coverage is the name of the game for Trevon Moehrig. His ability to get after the ball and make plays on it is amazing. His hands could use work to help him get more interceptions but the raw amount of times he gets after the ball in general is remarkable The overall range he has is quite impressive as well. Because of this, he can play a deep safety spot and cover anyone man to man. Moehrig's potential is so high because his athleticism is off the charts. His frame is that of a strong safety, which gives him hard-hitting ability similar to that of former Falcons safety Keanu Neal. Moehrig can take down anyone and stick anyone in the chest the way a safety should. This will also help on special teams where it's all about running and hitting. Moehrig is like having another coach on the field with his ability to call out alignments and would be coming into the NFL well ahead of the curve due to these abilities. His instincts in coverage and pre-snap intelligence are tough to emulate.

Weaknesses

Coming out of Texas Christian and playing in the Big 12, the biggest issues with Moehrig's game comes from his tackling inconsistency and run defense. He has issue with his angles at times and understanding of technique from when he has to take shorter alignments like cornerback or strong safety. These should be ironed out easily with good coaching in the NFL, though.

Leadership

Moehrig has the potential to be the heart and soul of a defense at the NFL level. He's a vocal leader and captain who can make a defense better. Moehrig isn't afraid to mix it up in the run game and has a nastiness in his play that you rarely see from safeties nowadays. The former Horned Frog is also known for his hard work off the field and is a "first one in, last one out" kind of guy.

NFL Stylistic Comparison/Best Case Scenario: Minkah Fitzpatrick

While Minkah Fitzpatrick was best served playing free safety early in his career, he got traded because his coach in Miami couldn't understand how to use him properly. Now that he's developed, he's still primarily a free safety, but is much more versatile at this point in his career. He's like a bigger version of Tyrann Mathieu, who's another great comparison for Moehrig.

How Moehrig would fit into the Falcons’ plans

If the Falcons want to draft Moehrig, they would either need to trade back into the first round or hope he falls to their second-round pick. Moehrig would be an instant starter at free safety before eventually taking on more responsibilities and a more versatile role in the defense long term. He's a fit in multiple spots that would have to learn one role well before expanding upon it.

