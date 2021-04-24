Falcons 2021 scouting profile: North Carolina RB Javonte Williams

Atlanta has a decent stable of running backs after signing free agents Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson, but adding a long-term option like Javonte Williams could speed up the reboot under new head coach Arthur Smith.

RB Javonte Williams, University of North Carolina

(AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Size: 5-foot-10, 212 pounds Stats and Awards 2020: 11 Games Played, 157 Carries, 1,140 Yards, 19 Touchdowns, 25 Catches, 305 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, Second-team All-American, Second-team All-ACC 2019: 13 Games Played, 166 Carries, 933 Yards, 5 Touchdowns, 17 Catches, 176 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 2 Tackles, 1 Fumble Forced 2018: 11 Games Played, 43 Carries, 224 Yards, 5 Touchdowns, 8 Catches, 58 Yards, 6 Tackles

Highlights vs. Notre Dame

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OwN-H5IyIs4

Strengths

(John Amis/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Javonte Williams has the best vision of any back in the draft this cycle. His footwork and balance allow him to sustain hits and find holes where other backs wouldn't be able to. He has exceptional ball security as well, rarely fumbling the ball. The Tar Heels running back has all the requisite skills to be great in either a man-based or zone-based NFL scheme. Williams effectively utilizes his power by staying low. His style is similar to that of a larger Maurice Jones-Drew, which allows him to attack the defense with his body. He also is one of the most durable backs in the country despite taking a ton of hits. And his burst through the hole allows him to get to the second and third levels better than most other backs. He has great lateral quickness as well. Williams is a very solid all-around player, and his receiving skills make him even more dangerous. He could start right away in the NFL because of what he brings to a team in the passing game as both a receiver and a pass blocker.

Weaknesses

Adam Richins-USA TODAY Sports

Williams is an excellent all-around back, but he lacks elusiveness in the pile. He creates a lot of big plays at the college level, but his top-end speed could make this a lot tougher to do in the NFL. Breaking those same 40-yard runs at the next level would require almost perfect blocking.

Story continues

Leadership

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Continuous improvement is the name of the game for Williams. He's constantly showing it, and that's how you can tell he works hard in the film room. He fights for every yard he gets on the ground, something he can bring to the next level. While Williams wasn't a captain at North Carolina, he's a lead-by-example type that will add something to the running back room.

NFL Stylistic Comparison/Best Case Scenario: Nick Chubb

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Much like Chubb, Williams is the kind of back that can do everything well and does some things exceptionally well. Williams will be a long-term starter for a team in the NFL and should be able to eclipse 2,000 all-purpose yards during a single season throughout his career. At just 21 years old, the durable back looks to have great potential longevity.

How Williams would fit into the Falcons’ plans

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

If the Falcons want to get Williams, they need to get him in the second round of the draft -- if he lasts that long. Williams wouldn't start right away with Mike Davis on the roster unless he had an amazing training camp, but his long-term fit as the starter in Atlanta would be apparent. He could carry the kind of workload that Arthur Smith has given backs like Derrick Henry in the past.

1

1