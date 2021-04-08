Falcons 2021 scouting profile: Georgia CB Eric Stokes

The Falcons needs a corner opposite A.J. Terrell so that they can play Isaiah Oliver in the slot. Eric Stokes would be a perfect fit as a No. 2 cornerback to Terrell in Atlanta. Stokes played locally at Georgia and has the ideal skill set for the new blitz-heavy scheme that Dean Pees will runs. He’s also a ridiculously good athlete who has an extremely high ceiling.

CB Eric Stokes, University of Georgia

Size: 6-foot-1, 194 pounds Stats and Awards: 2020: 9 Games Played, 20 Tackles, 1 QB Hurry, 4 Interceptions, 4 Pass Deflections, 2 Defensive Touchdowns 2019: 14 Games Played, 38 Tackles, 1.0 Tackle for Loss, 1.0 Sacks, 2 QB Hurries, 1 Fumbles Forced, 9 Pass Deflections 2018: 13 Games Played, 20 Tackles, 1.0 Tackle for Loss, 9 Pass Deflections, 1 Blocked Kick, 1 Punt Return, 27 Yards, 1 Touchdown

Highlights vs. Tennessee

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RQr26ZBO8zo

Strengths

Eric Stokes' greatest asset is his versatility to play well in man coverage and sit back in zones and make plays on the ball. Stokes isn't shy about getting up into his man's face in press man coverage and his ability to run with him is exceptional. He can track the ball while running down the field and this leads to a lot of pass breakups in man and interceptions in zone coverage. Even though he's a good coverage corner, that's not his only great strength. He's a great tackler and a willing run defender who can read the run effectively at the snap. He's able to make plays at and behind the line and close off the edge in the running game, making him even more valuable. This also shows up on special teams. When figuring out his long-term potential, Stokes shows a lot on film with his instincts, and they improve from game to game. On top of that, he has exceptional athleticism and length. As a 6-foot-1 cornerback, he has long arms that help him in press and the foot speed that will allow him to cover even the fastest receivers in the league.

Weaknesses

Stokes has issues with off-man coverage because his technique is poor in that. This leads to him getting a little grabby at times and make unforced errors. His lack of versatility makes him a bad candidate for the slot role at any point. However, teams should be okay with that because of how good he is on the outside. He can play well on either side of the field.

Leadership

The Falcons will love how Stokes was a true captain and leader for the Bulldogs. He brought the swagger to the Bulldogs defense with his competitive nature and could add that to a Falcons defense that needs both. Stokes' hard work off the field shows up on field every week, and his improvement from week to week shows just how well he picks up concepts.

NFL Stylistic Comparison/Best Case Scenario: Marshon Lattimore

With his leadership ability, exceptional coverage ability and overall talent, Stokes compares well to Saints CB Marshon Lattimore. Stokes also has the swagger that Lattimore has. His issues come in the same way that Lattimore's do too, though. He's a bit grabby and will have technique lapses at times that make it tough to trust him in the slot.

How Stokes would fit into the Falcons’ plans

If the Falcons drafted Stokes, they could start him as the No. 2 cornerback right away. He would likely have to be a second-round selection. Stokes has extremely high potential to be a perfect complement to Terrell in the scheme and be a long-term starter. While he would likely have some rough games here and there -- as all rookie corners do -- but he should still be an upgrade over Kendall Sheffield.

