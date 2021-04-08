Falcons 2021 scouting profile: CB Jaycee Horn

Scott Carasik
3 min read
The Atlanta Falcons trading down in the first round is a possibility, and one of the targets they could potentially go after is Jaycee Horn, the South Carolina cornerback. Horn is the son of another former Falcons wide receiver, Joe Horn. With the understanding of both sides of the ball that he undoubtedly picked up from his father, along with his own experience, Horn is one of the best corners in the country.

CB Jaycee Horn, University of South Carolina

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Size: 6-foot-1, 205 pounds Stats and Awards: 2020: 7 Games Played, 16 Tackles, 1.0 Tackle for Loss, 2 Interceptions, 6 Pass Deflections, Second Team All-SEC 2019: 12 Games Played, 40 Tackles, 2.0 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sack, 2 Fumbles Forced, 9 Pass Deflections 2018: 11 Games Played, 45 Tackles, 4.0 Tackles for Loss, 2.0 Sacks, 8 Pass Deflections, SEC All-Freshman Team

Highlights vs. Auburn

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EPGhk6NmQ88

Strengths

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

With the combination of length and athleticism that Jaycee Horn has, he might be the best athlete to play the position in NFL history according to Kent Lee Platte's Relative Athleticism Scores. His length extends to his arms and overall wingspan. He's also got the versatility to play in the slot or outside with no issues. In coverage, there are few better in this draft than Horn. Honestly, when it comes to pattern matching in zone coverage, there are none better. When it comes to covering guys man to man, there are few better. And when it comes to press coverage, no one comes after a wide receiver the same way that Horn can. It helps that Horn has the length to jam there too. Horn has exceptional ball skills. He can track the ball and makes plays on it due to his elite football instincts. Horn can get to the quarterback on surprise blitzes from the slot or outside as well. Watching him, it's obvious that he comes from an NFL family. Horn's understanding of both sides shows on the field.

Weaknesses

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The raw talent is there with Horn. But his technique needs refinement and leads to him grabbing too much. He has issues with tackling at times due to technical issues there, too. Horn's run defense suffers at times because of the angles he takes, which leads to him being washed out of the play. He'll have to improve in that aspect for base defenses.

Leadership

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

In coverage, Horn is exceptional in his competitiveness. Against the run, it starts to fall off, though. He takes plays off sometimes and just eats a blocker on the edge so that he doesn't have to really get into the mix. He wasn't a captain for the Gamecocks, but he brought swagger to the defense. South Carolina played with more confidence when Horn was out there.

NFL Stylistic Comparison/Best Case Scenario: Jaire Alexander

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

It's tough to find a good comparison for Horn, but the best one that makes sense is Jaire Alexander. They have similar size and play-making skills. Alexander is a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl player who also had all-rookie honors. Horn could have the same kind of early impact in his career and would upgrade any defense he joins.

How Horn would fit into the Falcons’ plans

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Falcons could draft Horn in the first round at No. 4 overall. But they would be smarter to move down to around the 10-15 range and take him there. Horn would instantly start at No. 2 cornerback and fit in well with the the Falcons' new scheme. With the defense emphasizing press-man and zone coverage, having Horn and A.J. Terrell start outside would be an upgrade for Atlanta.

1

1

