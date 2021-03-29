Falcons 2021 potential draft pick profile: OL Landon Dickerson

Scott Carasik
·3 min read
After losing Alex Mack to the 49ers and releasing James Carpenter, the Atlanta Falcons could consider bringing in an interior offensive lineman like Alabama center Landon Dickerson. The Rimington Trophy winner would give the Falcons a versatile option to pair with second-year lineman Matt Hennessy, who’s capable of playing guard and center.

OL Landon Dickerson, University of Alabama

6-foot-6, 325 pounds

Stats and Awards

2020: 11 Games Started at Center, Rimington Trophy Winner, Jacobs Blocking Trophy Winner, First-team All-American, First-team All-SEC, National Champion

2019: 13 Games Started at Right Guard (4 games) or Center (9 games), Second-Team All-SEC

2018: 1 Game Started at Center

2017: 4 Games Played at multiple positions including Left Tackle, Left Guard and Right Tackle

2016: 7 Games Started at Center

Highlights: Vs. Missouri

Strengths

In the run game, Landon Dickerson shows a ton of balance and power when he’s creating lanes to run the ball. Dickerson has great pop off the snap and can drive defenders 10 yards down the field. His power is bone crushing when he hits guys at the second level. His ability to duo block and then reach out to the second level is impressive.

As a pass protector, Dickerson is the anchor in the middle of the line. In a phone booth, he’s tough to get around. When he doesn’t have someone aligned across from him, he’s more than willing to look for work and keep his quarterback clean. His punch is like a boxer’s, and his footwork allows him to keep his body centered in front of a pass rusher.

His experience is his biggest strength. He’s shown capable play at all five spots along the offensive line and has the versatility to be a super sub at worse at the next level. He’s one of the smartest players in the draft of all of the offensive line. His ability to make line calls and continue the communication on the offensive line is impressive.

Weaknesses

The biggest weakness for Dickerson is his lack of availability. He’s seen a lot of injuries throughout his time in college. Because of it, his flexibility and athleticism has taken a hit. His speed to the second level, and his overall lateral mobility is at a below-average NFL level. He barely has the requisite athleticism for guard or center.

Leadership

Dickerson only knows one way to play: angry. On top of that, he’s a vocal and emotional leader for any team he’s played for. He was a captain for both seasons he was at Alabama, and he’s universally loved by all of his teammates. When he got hurt in 2020, the entire team came out to thank him. They even carried him on the field for the final snap during the title game.

Overview

NFL Stylistic Comparison/Best Case Scenario: Alex Mack

The talented lineman from the Crimson Tide compares best to one of the best offensive linemen in history. Mack made his bones as one of the best centers of all time because of his exceptional blocking in the middle of the line. Dickerson is much like Mack in how he can snap, block and be amazing at line calls with his high level of intelligence.

How Dickerson would fit into the Falcons’ plans

If the Falcons want Dickerson, they can take him at the top of the second round. Or they can trade up into the bottom of the first to secure his services. In Atlanta, he and Matt Hennessy could compete for the starting center role, or he could slide over to left guard and earn that role as well. Atlanta would have a much better line with him on it.

