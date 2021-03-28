Falcons 2021 potential draft pick profile: OT Liam Eichenberg

One possibility for the Atlanta Falcons in the 2021 NFL draft would be selecting an offensive tackle like Liam Eichenberg in the second round. Eichenberg could be a piece that allows Jake Matthews to move inside to left guard and gives the Falcons five talented offensive linemen again. A true left tackle might not seem like a need, but the Falcons may be shifting things up front.

OT Liam Eichenberg, University of Notre Dame

6-foot-6, 302 pounds

Stats and Awards

2020: 12 Games Started at Left Tackle, Jacobs Blocking Award, First-team All-American, First-team All-ACC

2019: 13 Games Started at Left Tackle

2018: 13 Games Started at Left Tackle

2017: 5 Games Played along multiple spots

2016: Redshirted

Highlights: Vs. Georgia

Strengths

Eichenberg is a great pass blocker and would be an instant starter at the NFL level. He’s got an exceptional anchor against bull rushers with excellent footwork and hand technique in his pass sets. He’s able to knock back speed and power rushers with his heavy hands. Teams will love how he can neutralize almost any pass rusher in one-on-one situations.

As a run blocker, Eichenberg attacks defensive linemen like they owe him money. He’s ferocious and has exceptional power when he’s smacking around linebackers and defensive ends. His balance both at the line and the pop out of his stance are unmatched in this draft. The way he gets to the second level shows good technique in zone and man-blocking roles.

The instincts that Eichenberg has will allow him to instantly impact a team as a starting left tackle. He might be one of the best left tackles to come out in years as an all-around package that can fit into either scheme. His length allows him to project well at left tackle, and his fit on the blind side might be better than any other player in the draft.

Weaknesses

Left tackle is the only position that really fits for Eichenberg’s skill set. While he is a good fit for a lot of schemes, he’s not going to be an ideal fit on the interior for any team, and isn’t a great fit on the right side. His athleticism is good enough, but not off the charts, and that may make him less appealing to zone teams.

Leadership

Eichenberg was a captain for the Fighting Irish and would be a perfect fit in the locker room for the Falcons. He is an extremely competitive player, and it’s easy to see in his run blocking. He’s got a nastiness that most players at the college level don’t show. He fights to and even beyond the whistle and isn’t afraid to go against anyone.

Overview

NFL Stylistic Comparison/Best Case Scenario: Ronnie Stanley

Eichenberg is a perfect fit for the Falcons left tackle spot and looks to have a 10-year career ahead of him in that role. Much like Ronnie Stanley, he wins with excellent technique and utilizes his long arms. Both guys are good run blockers who can seal an edge if need be and make blocks at the second and third levels.

How Eichenberg would fit into the Falcons’ plans

If the Falcons want to get Eichenberg in the draft, they may have to trade up into the bottom of the first round to get him. However, if he’s there at pick No. 35, he would be a perfect fit. Atlanta could instantly be able to slide him in at left tackle in the offense and would have to move Pro Bowl left tackle Jake Matthews to guard, but might be upgrading both spots.

