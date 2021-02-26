Falcons 2021 potential draft pick profile: QB Justin Fields

If the Atlanta Falcons were to draft Justin Fields at No. 4, they would have the perfect quarterback to take over when Matt Ryan leaves. Born in Kennesaw, Georgia, Fields is talented enough to live up to the exorbitant expectations he would receive both as Ryan’s replacement and as the No. 4 overall pick.

QB Justin Fields – Ohio State University

6-foot-3, 223 pounds

Stats and Awards

2020: 8 Games Played, 158-of-225 (70.2 percent), 2,100 Yards, 22 Touchdowns, 6 Interceptions, 81 Carries, 383 Yards, 5 Touchdowns, First Team All-Big Ten, Big Ten Champion, 2021 Sugar Bowl MVP

2019: 14 Games Played, 238-of-354 (67.2 percent), 3,273 Yards, 41 Touchdowns, 3 Interceptions, 137 Carries, 484 Yards, 10 Touchdowns, Heisman Trophy finalist, Davey O’Brien Award finalist, First Team All-Big Ten, Second team All-American, Big Ten Champion

Transferred from Georgia to Ohio State between the 2018 and 2019 seasons

2018: 12 Games Played, 27-of-39 (69.2 percent), 328 Yards, 4 Touchdowns, 0 Interceptions, 42 Carries, 266 Yards, 4 Touchdowns, 1 Catches, -10 Yards, Freshman All-SEC team

Highlights: Vs. Northwestern – 2020

Strengths

Justin Fields is the best quarterback not named Trevor Lawrence in this draft. His combination of mobility, accuracy and arm strength would make him a No. 1 overall pick in any other draft. He’s got exceptional accuracy on the move and in the pocket. His ball placement combined with his ability to put the proper touch on the ball lets his receivers create big plays after the catch.

Fields’ ability to throw on the run and exceptional release make him a great fit for an offense that will commit to run/pass option plays as well as naked bootlegs in the play-action game. Schemes like those run in San Francisco, Atlanta and even Green Bay would be his ideal fits. His mobility allows him to make big time plays on the ground too.

Fields’ best trait is his ability to stay cool under fire. Whether he’s got a pass rusher in his face, a deficit to overcome or the team needs a big play, Fields consistently comes through. Playing well in critical moments is something the Falcons have been missing in recent years.

Weaknesses

Teams will fall in love with his traits, but a couple things he needs to work on are his decision making in the pocket and his consistency in his mechanics. He will make some risky throws here and there, sometimes passing on easy first downs in hopes of hitting the big play. His mechanical issues come from inconsistency in his footwork. If Fields cleans this up, he would be an ideal NFL starter.

Leadership

Fields is willing to lay his body on the line and do whatever it takes to win. He takes accountability at all levels of the offense for any issues that may arise. In terms of leadership ability, Fields has it.

Overview

NFL Stylistic Comparison/Best Case Scenario: Randall Cunningham

While I’m reaching back a few years for this comparison, it feels the most accurate. Randall Cunningham was a quarterback before his time in the NFL. He was someone who in today’s league would have been an MVP candidate with an offense built around his strengths the way Patrick Mahomes has. Fields could very well be Cunningham 2.0.

How Fields fits into the Falcons’ plans

If the Falcons want to have Justin Fields on the roster, they have to hope he falls to pick No. 4. If he’s there, taking him makes a ton of sense. Even though Matt Ryan is locked in as the starting quarterback for 2021, sitting behind him for a year (or two) to work out the kinks in his mechanics would be useful for Fields.

