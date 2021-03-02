Falcons 2021 potential draft pick profile: EDGE Azeez Ojulari

The Falcons could solve a nearly decade-long need for an elite pass rusher with the selection of Azeez Ojulari. The former Georgia Bulldog was a highly productive player and is hoping to turn a ridiculous showing in the Peach Bowl into a first-round selection. Atlanta would be a great schematic fit for Ojulari as well.

EDGE Azeez Ojulari, University of Georgia

6-foot-3, 240 pounds

Stats and Awards

2020: 10 Games Played, 30 Tackles, 11.5 Tackles for Loss, 8.5 Sacks, 16 QB Hurries, 3 Fumbles Forced, 2 Pass Deflections, Second Team All-SEC

2019: 14 Games Played, 36 Tackles, 6.0 Tackles for Loss, 5.5 Sacks, 18 QB Hurries, 1 Fumble Forced

2018: 3 Games Played, 4 Tackles, 1 Tackle for Loss, Redshirted due to injury recovery after two games

Highlights: Vs. Auburn

Strengths

In terms of overall athleticism, Azeez Ojulari has a ton of raw explosiveness and lateral agility. He’s able to turn that, along with his ability to turn speed into power, into a ton of pressure on quarterbacks. He can beat anyone off the line and attack the quarterback with the best of them. His non-stop motor helps him create plays when he does get stone-walled initially.

He also has exceptional football intelligence that allows him to make the right decision off the snap to either set the edge for a run or attack the quarterback. This helps him make plays against the run by attacking from the backside or setting the edge efficiently in the run to either force plays inside or cause short losses.

Weaknesses

In coverage, Ojulari is extremely raw. His lack of hip flexibility in coverage can be a bit alarming, and he shouldn’t be used as a man coverage linebacker in any way. He’s also needs to add some more pass rush moves to his game. Ojulari’s intelligence and motor will allow him to be successful in pass rushing situations, but adding some better moves would really help.

Size and length are going to be considered weaknesses for him if teams are looking at him as a 4-3 defensive end. At just 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, he comes off as small for that role, but a 3-4 team might be okay with him on the edge. He may need to move to an unfamiliar role as an inside linebacker for some teams.

Story continues

Leadership

As a redshirt sophomore, Ojulari was voted a team captain multiple times. He’s a true leader and makes the guys around him play harder. His energy in the Peach Bowl played a big part in the Bulldogs winning that game.

Overview

NFL Stylistic Comparison/Best Case Scenario: Shaquil Barrett

Ojulari reminds me of Shaq Barrett coming out of school, but with better overall athleticism. He’s super raw as a pass rusher, but has the potential to be great for the team that drafts him as a stand up edge rusher. Worst case for him early on will be as a nickel rusher attacking from multiple angles.

How he fits into the Falcons’ plans

If the Falcons were to trade down in the first round, Ojulari should be one of the top targets for them in the mid-first. He’s a top-flight pass rusher that the team hasn’t had in years. Combining him with Deion Jones, Foye Oluokun and Grady Jarrett on nickel downs would give Atlanta at least four pieces of a disguised blitz package that Dean Pees likes to feature in his defenses.