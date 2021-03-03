Falcons 2021 potential draft pick profile: EDGE Gregory Rousseau

The Atlanta Falcons have plenty of options in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft, but Gregory Rousseau shouldn’t be one of them. His fit in the scheme doesn’t bode well for success in Atlanta, however, he is a fine prospect in his own right. The Falcons are likely to run a multiple defense that would really only use him in four-man fronts.

EDGE Gregory Rousseau, University of Miami, Florida

6-foot-7, 265 pounds

Stats and Awards

2020: Sat out the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2019: 13 Games Played, 54 Tackles, 19.5 Tackles for Loss, 15.5 Sacks, 7 QB Hurries, 2 Fumbles Forced, 1 Pass Deflection, ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, First Team All-ACC, Second Team All-American, Freshman All-American

2018: 2 Games Played, 5 Tackles, Redshirted due to an injury to close out the year

Highlights: Vs. Virginia Tech – 2019

Strengths

Gregory Rousseau has all the talent in the world as a defensive end. His frame, length, strength and agility make him a great prospect for teams seeking an end for a 4-3 scheme. His history as a wide receiver and safety in high school give him a unique view of his role on defense and allows him to see the game differently than most defensive ends.

The raw talent he possesses is immeasurable. His ceiling is that of someone who can be a regular 12-15 sack player in a 4-3 defense. He ideally would match up against right tackles and overpower them with speed-to-power moves or bend the edge against them. Rousseau’s exceptionally high ceiling gives him a shot at being the top pass rusher in this draft class.

Weaknesses

Part of his issue with playing defensive end is his lack of experience in the role. This shows up in how he defends the run and the lack of angles he takes. When he’s rushing the passer, his hands aren’t as heavy as you’d like or used with as much technique as they should be. This hurts his projection at the next level as an instant impact player.

His first step also leaves one wanting. Though, this looks more like a technique issue than a true athleticism issue. The burst is there at times and shows up when he uses proper technique. The issue of versatility within the scheme comes from his questionable scheme fit for a 3-4 team. He’s not really ideal for linebacker coverage but is a good fit for a hand down lineman.

Leadership

Rousseau has a perfectly fine motor on the field, but off the field, he’s not exactly a vocal leader. He’s more of a follower type who will put in the effort in the gym and the work in the film room. That’s all well and good for a unit led by Grady Jarrett.

Overview

NFL Stylistic Comparison/Best Case Scenario: Myles Garrett

Keep in mind, this is a best case scenario. Rousseau is an amazing talent when at his peak. He has the potential to be a game-changing pass rusher in the NFL. Adding around 10-15 pounds of muscle to his frame could help him be the run defender that Garrett is as well. But with a full season removed and his tape picked apart, teams will only have a late-first to mid-second grade on him.

How Rousseau fits into the Falcons’ plans

If the Falcons were to draft Rousseau, it would likely be at the top of the second round as a value pick. As a 6-foot-7 defensive end, Rousseau would likely have to bulk up to around 280-285 pounds to play in Atlanta’s defense. He’d play either a strong-side five-technique role on the ground in three-man fronts or would align as a pure defensive end in four-man fronts.

