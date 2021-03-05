Falcons 2021 potential draft pick profile: EDGE Kwity Paye

If the Atlanta Falcons can trade back in the draft to somewhere within the top 10, Michigan’s Kwity Paye would be an interesting option. Paye is a great fit early on as a sub-package pass rusher who can eventually develop into a strong-side defensive end in the base packages. The Falcons’ pass rush would be much improved with Paye added to the roster.

EDGE Kwity Paye, University of Michigan

6-foot-4, 271 pounds

Stats and Awards

2020: 4 Games Played, 16 Tackles, 4.0 Tackles for Loss, 2.0 Sacks, 5 QB Hurries, Second team All-Big Ten

2019: 12 Games Played, 50 Tackles, 12.5 Tackles for Loss, 6.5 Sacks, 3 QB Hurries

2018: 13 Games Played, 29 Tackles, 5.5 Tackles for Loss, 2.0 Sacks, 2 QB Hurries, 1 Fumble Forced, 1 Pass Deflection

2017: 9 Games Played, 5 Tackles, 1.5 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sack

Highlights: Vs. Penn State

Strengths

Paye’s biggest strength is his athleticism. His great first step combined with his ability to bend the edge and attack the quarterback bending the arc will be an asset to whatever team he ends up with. He’s not a dip-and-rip guy, but his speed-to-power and exceptional ability to bull rush and set the edge come from this high level of athleticism.

On top of this, he has exceptionally heavy hands combined with long arms that will make him tough to get around in the run game. He doesn’t let guys get into his center while he’s rushing the passer either. Paye’s motor will remind you of the Energizer bunny, and he relentlessly gets after the quarterback on every pass rush. He can play any technique from a 1-technique tackle to a 9-technique defensive end effectively depending on formation and scheme responsibilities.

Weaknesses

The former Wolverine has solid overall football intelligence, but is still very raw in his role as a pass rusher and as a run defender when it comes to hand usage and plan of attack. His instincts will help forgive some of this, but he’ll have to work on this. Paye’s lateral mobility limits his positional versatility to a guy who will only ever have his hand on the line.

Story continues

Leadership

Paye has exceptional off-field abilities as a leader and his teammates recognized him as a captain in the 2020 season. He’s also huge into social justice causes and should fit the Falcons locker room well considering that. His leadership is more of the vocal kind and the Falcons have too many “lead by example” types on the roster.

Overview

NFL Stylistic Comparison/Best Case Scenario: Justin Smith

Much like Smith, Paye profiles better in the 4-3 than the 3-4, but his best years won’t be until he adds around 10-15 pounds and moves to more of a 5-technique role in a multiple defense like Smith did. Paye’s going to be an asset regardless of where he goes, but he could have real long-term staying power in a more multiple scheme with a 3-down lineman base.

How Paye would fit into the Falcons’ plans

If the Falcons want to draft Paye, they could probably get away with trading back a few spots first. He’d be a perfect fit for the defense and the Falcons could use him as the end opposing Grady Jarrett in the base defense long-term, but his instant impact will be felt more with the sub-package as a pass rusher on the edge.

Related

Falcons 2021 potential draft pick profile: EDGE Gregory Rousseau Falcons 2021 potential draft pick profile: EDGE Azeez Ojulari Falcons 2021 potential draft pick profile: EDGE/LB Micah Parsons Falcons 2021 potential draft pick profile: QB Zach Wilson Falcons 2021 potential draft pick profile: QB Justin Fields

List