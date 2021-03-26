Falcons 2021 potential draft pick profile: OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

Scott Carasik
·3 min read
One of the Atlanta Falcons perfect trade down targets would be Alijah Vera-Tucker, an offensive lineman from Southern California. He played left tackle, left guard and right guard for the Trojans and has shown that he can play any of them at a high level through the years. Teams will love his versatility, especially Atlanta.

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, University of Southern California

6-foot-4, 308 pounds

Stats and Awards

2020: 6 Games Started at Left Tackle, First-Team All-Pac 12

2019: 13 Games Started at Left Guard, Second-Team All-Pac 12

2018: 12 Games Played at Right Guard

2017: Red-shirted

Highlights: Vs. Notre Dame

Strengths

Alijah Vera-Tucker might be the best fit for any zone scheme as an offensive guard. He’s got the pure pass-blocking technique, power, balance, anchor and kick step to be a great interior player for a zone-blocking team. His pass protection is elite at left guard. Teams will love how he can stand up to anyone’s raw power and how he fights off quickness.

His run blocking is also excellent, and it suits a zone game well. He has the requisite power to move any defensive tackle, but he does better with a lateral step first. His mobility is amazing both laterally and when attacking the second level. Teams will fall in love with his level of athleticism after seeing the results of his pro day.

After playing both guard spots and left tackle at the college level, he’s shown that he has the versatility to play any of those spots at the next level. That being said, he’s a better guard than tackle. He also has excellent football instincts when it comes to stunts and duo blocks. His ability to get to the second level and head off the linebacker’s angles might as well be coaching film.

Weaknesses

The biggest issues that Vera-Tucker has in his game comes from his lack of flexibility on the edge of the line. He also doesn’t have the length to play left or right tackle in the NFL full-time. In a pinch, he’d be fine, but that’s not his strength and not where he’d be one of the best five linemen on a roster. His hand technique also needs a lot of work, but he should be able to learn this.

Leadership

Vera-Tucker is one of the nastiest players in the draft. However, he’s also known for being a true leader off the field and was one of the captains for the Trojans. He’s an extremely hard worker both on and off the field. The Falcons would love another offensive lineman that could lead the unit after losing the long-time leader of the unit in Alex Mack.

Overview

NFL Stylistic Comparison/Best Case Scenario: Zack Martin

There’s a lot of comparisons popping up for him, but they all seem to be left tackles. The best position for him long term is probably at left guard. Zack Martin then springs to mind. The long-time left guard from Notre Dame fits as a perfect comp for him both in size, strength, speed comparison and overall stylistic play comparison.

How Vera-Tucker fits into the Falcons’ plans

If the Falcons want to get Vera-Tucker, they would be smart to trade down to around 11 or 12 and select him there. They could potentially pick up a future first and a 2021 second with a move down in the draft. A trade like that could set the Falcons up well for the future while also giving them the proper pieces to compete right now.

  Global Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers Market to Reach $14 Billion by 2027

