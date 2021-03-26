Falcons 2021 potential draft pick profile: OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

GlobeNewswire

Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives. Abstract: - Global Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers Market to Reach $14 Billion by 2027 - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nickel & Nickel Alloys segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. - The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR - The Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. - Titanium Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR - In the global Titanium segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027. Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) - Alfa LavalAPI Heat Transfer IncBalcke-DürrBarriquand Technologies ThermiquesBrask IncChicago Bridge and Iron CompanyEJ BowmanEnerfinGEA Heat Exchangers GroupHamon GroupHarsco Industrial Air-X-ChangersHISAKAHrs Heat Exchangers LtdHughes Anderson Heat Exchangers IncKelvion Holdings GmbHKoch Heat Transfer CoManning and LewisSmartHeatSondexSouthern Heat Exchanger CorpSPX Cooling TechnologiesSPX Heat TransferTranterVahterusXylem Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032865/?utm_source=GNW I. METHODOLOGYII. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY1. MARKET OVERVIEW Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Global Competitor Market Shares Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 2: World Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 5: World Historic Review for Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Steel by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Nickel & Nickel Alloys by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 8: World Historic Review for Nickel & Nickel Alloys by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Nickel & Nickel Alloys by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Titanium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 11: World Historic Review for Titanium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Titanium by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Hastelloy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 14: World Historic Review for Hastelloy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hastelloy by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Tantalum by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 17: World Historic Review for Tantalum by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Tantalum by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for HVAC & Refrigeration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 23: World Historic Review for HVAC & Refrigeration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for HVAC & Refrigeration by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Pulp & Paper by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 26: World Historic Review for Pulp & Paper by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Pulp & Paper by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Power Generation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 29: World Historic Review for Power Generation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Generation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 35: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Petrochemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 38: World Historic Review for Petrochemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 41: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III. MARKET ANALYSISUNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 44: USA Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 47: USA Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 CANADA Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 JAPAN Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 CHINA Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 62: China Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 65: China Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 FRANCE Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 77: France Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 80: France Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 GERMANY Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 ITALY Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 94: UK Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 95: UK Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 96: UK 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 97: UK Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 98: UK Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 99: UK 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 112: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 113: Rest of World Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 114: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel, Nickel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Hastelloy, Tantalum and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 115: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 116: Rest of World Historic Review for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 117: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC & Refrigeration, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation, Other End-Uses, Chemical, Petrochemicals and Food & Beverages for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 IV. 