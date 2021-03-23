Falcons 2021 potential draft pick profile: OL Alex Leatherwood

The Atlanta Falcons could take a page out of the Green Bay Packers playbook by taking Alex Leatherwood to play left guard for them this season. The Outland Trophy winner for best offensive tackle in the country might just be the best fit in the entire 2021 NFL draft to play left guard in new head coach Arthur Smith’s offensive scheme.

OL Alex Leatherwood, University of Alabama

6-foot-6, 312 pounds

Stats and Awards

2020: 13 Games Started at Left Tackle, Outland Trophy winner, Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner, First-team All-American, First-team All-SEC, National Champion

2019: 13 Games Started at Left Tackle, First-team All-SEC

2018: 15 Games Started at Right Guard, Second-team All-SEC

2017: 7 Games Played at multiple positions, National Champion

Highlights: Vs. Mississippi State

Strengths

Alex Leatherwood combines a combination of quick feet, efficient kick steps back and smart hand usage into one of the best pass-blocking tackles in college football. His ability to ride speed rushers to the outside and anchor effectively against power rushers gives him an advantage over most linemen. His overall size, a frame that isn’t maxed out even at 312 pounds and long arms makes him an almost ideal left tackle prospect for power-based NFL schemes.

Leatherwood is also one of the best run-blocking offensive linemen in this year’s draft class. He’s able to attack not just the guy in front of him, but can handle dual blocks efficiently and get to the second level and take off a linebacker or safety’s skull with no issues. His “to the whistle” motor and overall nastiness make him a lineman every coach would want.

None of this is accomplished without Leatherwood’s high-level football intelligence and ability to process information quickly. His instincts are amazing for the pro-style scheme he comes from. On top of that, he can play any non-center spot in the NFL depending on scheme, and that’s just because there’s no record of him making line calls or snapping, otherwise it would be all five.

Weaknesses

The former Crimson Tide lineman has a lot of talent in every aspect of guard play, but he does have issues with his lateral movement being just average overall. He also has a tendency to lose his balance when he’s going to the second level or after first impact with a defender. He also gets overeager in both run and pass blocking which will lead him to be susceptible to counters.

Leadership

Leatherwood is a vocal leader from the Crimson Tide. He was voted permanent team captain with fellow lineman Landon Dickerson for the 2020 season. They led the group not just by example by being two of the best offensive linemen in college football, period, but by their words and overall leadership. Alabama had the best line in the country in 2020.

Overview

NFL Stylistic Comparison/Best Case Scenario: Brandon Scherff

Much like Scherff, Leatherwood played left tackle and guard in the college ranks. Scherff has played right guard at an All-Pro level in a zone blocking scheme for years. Leatherwood’s athleticism is off the charts for an offensive lineman, and his technique is solid as it sits now. Much like Scherff, he has experience in pro-style blocking schemes and should be a quick transition to the pros.

How Leatherwood fits into the Falcons’ plans

If the Falcons want Leatherwood, they will either have to trade up into the bottom of the first round or hope that he slips to them in the second round. Atlanta has the right mix of need and fit for this pick. Leatherwood would compete instantly for the starting left guard role and fits in perfectly as a left guard with injury-reserve status at tackle.

