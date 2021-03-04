Falcons 2021 mock draft: Using trades to fill out the roster

Scott Carasik
·8 min read

With limited resources, the Falcons will have to rely heavily on the 2021 NFL draft to fill out the roster. Free agency kicks off in a few weeks and the team has just 36 players under contract. Plus, Atlanta is approximately $16.4 million over the cap minimum of $180 million by my count.

Using the Pro Football Network Mock Draft Machine with trade abilities, we looked at an idea of what the Falcons could do to really build the roster through the draft. By trading down, we were able to accumulate more picks.

Trade 1: Atlanta trades No. 4 overall to the Detroit Lions for No. 7 overall, their second-round pick (No. 41 overall) and fourth-round pick (No. 112 overall).

Trade 2: Atlanta trades No. 7 overall to the San Francisco 49ers for No. 12 overall, their second-round pick (No. 43 overall) and fifth-round pick (No. 173 overall).

Trade 3: Atlanta trades No. 41 overall to the Indianapolis Colts for No. 54 overall, their fourth round pick (No. 127 overall) and seventh round pick (No. 243 overall).

Trade 4: Atlanta trades No. 68 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals for No. 69 overall, and their seventh round pick (No. 227 overall).

Trade 5: Atlanta trades No. 218 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals for No. 240 overall, and their additional seventh round pick (No. 249 overall).

Round 1 (Pick No. 12): QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

(AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Best player available is the way these drafts under Terry Fontenot should go. And at No. 12 overall, if Trey Lance is there even after a trade down, the Falcons should take him. He'd be the best fit for the team at the pick combined with a perfect situation for him to learn for a year or two behind Matt Ryan. Lance has Aaron Rodgers level potential.

Round 2 (Pick No. 35): S Richie Grant, Central Florida

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to selecting a perfect fit for a free safety in Dean Pees' scheme, Richie Grant should be at the top of the list. He can cover all three levels of defense and flies around the ball. He also has on-field intelligence comparable to that of Ricardo Allen and would have grossly benefited from Allen's mentoring at the position.

Round 2 (Pick No. 43): OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons need a starting left guard, and while Leatherwood was known as a true left tackle at Alabama, he'd be a perfect fit for the role of starting left guard in Atlanta. Leatherwood instantly shows out as a pass blocker, but his fit as a zone blocking guard would take advantage of his above-average tackle athleticism and frame.

Round 2 (Pick No. 54): S Jevon Holland, Oregon

(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

With Dean Pees loving the idea of interchangeable safeties, having Jevon Holland selected as a strong safety would give the Falcons someone who can play deep, cover in quarters, cover two or drop into the box if need be. Holland's long-term future as a strong safety in the scheme with his kind of coverage range and play-making instincts should yield multiple Pro Bowls.

Round 3 (Pick No. 69): EDGE Hamilcar Rashed, Oregon State

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

With the Falcons switching over to more of a 3-4 set in the front seven, adding someone like Rashed is a necessity. While he's not a perfect fit for a lot of teams, he's ideal for a scheme like what Pees will be running in Atlanta. His length, speed and pass-rush ability should instantly help the Falcons get after the passer and force bad throws or get sacks.

Round 4 (Pick No. 108): RB Kenneth Gainwell, Memphis

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons need some running backs to compete with Ito Smith and Qadree Ollison for the starting role in 2021. Kenneth Gainwell from Memphis is an ideal fit for a long-term starter at running back. He can do a bit of everything and be the lead back for a scheme that runs primarily wide and inside zone. Gainwell would be like a Dion Lewis type of back for Arthur Smith.

Round 4 (Pick No. 112): CB Benjamin St-Juste, Minnesota

(AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Depth at cornerback is needed with the way the Falcons have been getting injured at the position. Benjamin St-Juste is a tall, long cornerback who thrives in press-man coverage, which a heavy-blitz team would like. St-Juste should be able to contribute early as a depth player and special teams.

Round 4 (Pick No. 127): RB Trey Sermon, Ohio State

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch-Imagn Content Services, LLC

As stated above in the Gainwell pick, the Falcons need more running backs. Trey Sermon is very familiar with zone schemes and could jump right in to be the thunder to Gainwell's lightning. The combination of the two backs with Ito Smith and Qadree Ollison would give the Falcons a competitive coalition of tailbacks to really help jump start the running game.

Round 5 (Pick No. 149): EDGE Jonathan Cooper, Ohio State

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Adding another edge rusher for depth would be smart for the Falcons to do. Jonathan Cooper is a speed rusher who can attack the quarterback. Considering Atlanta has had issues with the pass rush since John Abraham was cut in the 2013 offseason, it's about time they really invested in a multitude of pass rushers to attack opposing quarterbacks.

Round 5 (Pick No. 173): WR Simi Fehoko, Stanford

Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons have a lot of short, speedy, non-physical wide receivers. Those kinds of receivers don't allow Arthur Smith to truly run his scheme fully. Simi Fehoko is a great fit for a No. 4 wide receiver in Atlanta's scheme. That will allow him to play in some possession situations where he'd have to make contested catches and also on special teams to start his career.

Round 5 (Pick No. 181): WR Josh Imatorbhebhe, Illinois

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

When looking for someone to develop into a potential starting receiver behind Julio Jones, Josh Imatorbhebhe has the full package of size, speed and strength. However, much like Stefon Diggs before him, he's going to need some work in creating separation and route running.

Round 5 (Pick No. 183): EDGE Shaka Toney, Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

After adding Jonathan Cooper from Ohio State, the Falcons should look to their B1G rival to select Shaka Toney who has immeasurable potential in Pees' scheme. His ability as a speed rusher will help Atlanta's defense get after the quarterback in nickel sets when Fowler or Rashed are off the field.

Round 6 (Pick No. 189): DT Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M

SABRINA SCHAEFFER/Staff, The Greenville News via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Falcons need someone who can develop behind Tyeler Davison and eventually take over the starting nose tackle role when Davison is gone. Brown has the frame at 6-foot-4, 325 pounds that would be ideal for Pees' scheme at nose tackle. By adding him to the roster, the Falcons might have the perfect 1-technique 3-4 nose tackle to eat double teams long term.

Round 7 (Pick No. 227): OT Royce Newman, Ole Miss

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Swing tackle Matt Gono is a restricted free agent that could easily be back in Atlanta if the team gives him a qualifying offer. But that offer would only last for one season, so bringing in Royce Newman to eventually take over the role Gono plays would help Atlanta have better tackle depth.

Round 7 (Pick No. 240): LB K.J. Britt, Auburn

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Depth at inside linebacker behind Foye Oluokun, Deion Jones and Mykal Walker is definitely needed. Jones has injury history, and Oluokun is only under contract for one more season at this point. By adding Britt, the Falcons take a high-upside linebacker with vocal leadership that could give them a boost on special teams instantly.

Round 7 (Pick No. 243): TE Luke Farrell, Ohio State

Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

When replacing Luke Stocker, the Falcons should look for another blocking tight end with athleticism that could develop into a solid No. 2 tight end. Luke Farrell from Ohio State seems to fit that mold well. He's got a larger frame and the athleticism to compete for the No. 2 tight end role with Jaeden Graham.

Round 7 (Pick No. 249): CB Tre Norwood, Oklahoma

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons are adding yet another cornerback for competition and depth here. When filling a roster on the back end of the draft, it is all about adding guys who can compete on special teams and have long-term potential to start if need be. Norwood is a play-making cornerback who could instantly compete for snaps in the slot.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Greg Olsen will sign a one day contract, retire as a member of the Carolina Panthers

    Olsen will sign a one-day contract to retire as a Panther on Thursday.

  • How the Vikings cutting Kyle Rudolph affects the 2021 salary cap

    With free agency, the Minnesota Vikings are going to have to keep cutting back on assets like Kyle Rudolph to save money on the 2021 salary cap.

  • China: Calls for 2022 Winter Olympics boycott doomed to fail

    Calls for a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on human rights grounds are “doomed to failure,” a Chinese government spokesperson said Wednesday, as lawmakers and political advisers began converging on China's capital for the biggest annual gathering of the political calendar. The spokesperson, Guo Weimin, also denounced speculation that Beijing was seeking diplomatic gains by providing COVID-19 vaccines and other global assistance to help fight the pandemic, saying China was only seeking to meet its international obligations in providing a public service.

  • Jaylen Brown had great response to NBA asking him to compete in 3-Point Contest

    Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was chosen to compete in the 2021 NBA 3-Point Contest and had a great response when the league asked him to participate in the event.

  • 2021 NFL free agency predictions: Patriots' free-agent destinations on offense

    Tom E. Curran predicts the 2021 landing spots and new contracts of the Patriots' six pending free agents on offense.

  • Packers specialists put on notice by new special teams coordinator

    Punter JK Scott and long snapper Hunter Bradley need to be more consistent to stick around under new Packers ST coordinator Maurice Drayton.

  • Mary J. Blige writes of survivors' optimism in Oscar shortlisted 'See What You've Done'

    The original song accompanies the documentary "Belly of the Beast," which looks at the forced sterilization of female inmates.

  • Cardinals DE J.J. Watt says he wants Texans QB Deshaun Watson ‘to be happy’

    New Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt says all he wants for former teammate, Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson, is happiness.

  • The director of 'Coming 2 America' says he's 'actually happy' the sequel is rated PG-13 despite some fans' disappointment

    Director Craig Brewer told Insider that they weren't planning to make the anticipated sequel a PG-13 comedy, it just turned out that way.

  • Revisiting reparations: Is it time for the US to pay its debt for the legacy of slavery?

    U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee is spearheading fresh efforts in Congress to address reparations. Al Drago/Getty ImagesSome 156 years after the end of the Civil War and the official abolition of slavery through the 13th Amendment, the idea of reparations is gaining currency in Washington. On March 1, Cedric Richmond, a senior adviser to President Joe Biden, suggested the White House could “start acting now” on the issue. The comment comes just weeks after a House committee chaired by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Democrat of Texas, heard testimony on H.R. 40, a bill that would establish a commission on the legacy of slavery that would look at possible payments for descendants of enslaved people of African descent. Having researched slavery for the past three decades, I have concluded that there are many rationales for reparations. There has never been a leveling of the playing field, or payments for the debt of unpaid labor over 250 years of slavery. Furthermore, Black contribution to the wealth of America has not been acknowledged or given its due, in spite of the fact that the Southern planters and Northern manufacturers who helped shape the nation were made rich by turning raw commodities harvested by enslaved people into commercial empires. Will Joe Biden be the president to usher through reparations for slavery?. Pete Marovich/Pool via Getty Images But there is an additional reason that looking at reparations now makes sense. At a time when Biden is trying to rebuild America’s image overseas, reparations for this unpaid debt could, I believe, drastically improve the United States’ international standing and serve as an example to other nations on how to deal with past inequities. A promise never delivered Campaigns for reparations have a long history. President Abraham Lincoln, who was known as “The Great Emancipator” in large part because he heeded the calls of Black abolitionists like ex-slave Frederick Douglass and signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, was also a key advocate for a form of reparations. Under Special Field Order No. 15, issued with Lincoln’s blessing in 1865, newly emancipated slaves were to receive “forty acres and a mule.” Some freed slaves had already received their 40 acres at the time Congress passed the bill. But this promise was not kept. After Lincoln was assassinated, President Andrew Jackson promptly vetoed the bill. According to noted economist William Darity, the cost of reneging on the promise to Black Americans was land worth more than US$1.3 trillion in today’s dollars. While efforts to compensate Black former slaves were thwarted, remarkably, some white slave owners seeking compensation for the end of slavery were more successful. Through 1862’s District of Columbia Compensated Emancipation Act, slave owners were paid for their lost “property.” Debt compounded After the reversal of early efforts to compensate people of African descent, Southern states continued to put in place policies to maintain white supremacy. What followed were decades of institutional marginalization under Jim Crow segregation that further impeded Black progress. Racist housing policies, employment practices and inequitable education made it harder for Black Americans to accrue wealth. During this period, calls for reparations continued. Ex-slave Callie House of Nashville, Tennessee, launched an ambitious reparations campaign in the 1890s calling on the government to pay pensions to formerly enslaved people. A 1915 lawsuit against the U.S. Treasury calling for $68 million to be paid to former slaves for unpaid labor was dismissed on the grounds of “sovereign immunity,” under which a state is immune from civil action. And political activist Marcus Garvey in the 1920s made reparations central to his Universal Negro Improvement Association movement. Marcus Garvey made reparations central to his campaigning. Ullstein bild via Getty Images But the debt to Black Americans for the uncompensated labor of their ancestors was not paid. Moreover, the economic outcomes of sanctioned racism under Jim Crow meant that this debt only increased. The protests and advocacy of the civil rights movement in the 1950s and 1960s bore great fruits, but no reparations. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 were hard-fought milestones. But inequities persisted, and, with them, the debt owed. Black and brown bodies were – and still are – disproportionately caught up in the criminal justice system; Black families are less likely to own their own homes; and public education has failed far too many Black youths – all of which has far-reaching ramifications for employment, career success and accumulating wealth. Again, the original unpaid debt has been compounded. But calls for reparations never went away. In October 1962, the pioneering civil rights activist Queen Mother Moore helped draft a “Resolution for Reparations” that was promoted in the U.S. and around the world. The organization N'COBRA has, since the 1980s, been campaigning for reparations. More recently there has been author Ta-Nehisi Coates’ 2014 article “The Case for Reparations” and calls from groups such as the National African American Reparations Commission along with some Black church leaders. There has been some success on a local level, but no action on a federal one. Not too late Another campaign for reparations has been successful – the one for the Japanese American citizens interred during World War II. After the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt sent tens of thousands of Japanese Americans to internment camps. In the years after the war, advocates, including the children and descendants of those interred, launched a lengthy campaign, ending with President Ronald Reagan’s making a formal apology and signing 1988’s Civil Liberties Act, through which each survivor was paid $20,000 each, around $44,000 in today’s money. The Civil Liberties Act of 1988 could serve as an example. Wally McNamee/Corbis Historical via Getty Images The campaign for reparations for people of African descent could proceed similarly: a bill, a formal apology and compensation, which could include measures aside from just payment checks – such as education and housing funds, or reforms in the criminal justice system. The renewed focus on reparations comes at a pivotal time in recent U.S. history. Long considered, rightly or wrongly, as a beacon of democracy and freedom, the U.S. has in the past four years presented a different face to the world amid a retreat into “America first” policy. Meanwhile, the recent attack on the Capitol, the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police and racial disparities highlighted in the pandemic have raised concerns about the fragility of American democracy and have put the lasting legacies of structural racism in the U.S. on full display. Paying reparations to Americans of African descent could, I believe, help the U.S. reclaim some moral leadership on the global stage. The U.S. is not the only country in the world with human rights abuses then or now, but it can be one of the few countries in the world that truly addresses these wrongs. In other words, the U.S. can lead by example. [Understand key political developments, each week. Subscribe to The Conversation’s politics newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Anne C. Bailey, Binghamton University, State University of New York. Read more:Colleges confront their links to slavery and wrestle with how to atone for past sinsThere was a time reparations were actually paid out – just not to formerly enslaved people Anne C. Bailey does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Steelers sign Ben Roethlisberger to new contract for 2021

    The Steelers announced Thursday that they've signed Ben Roethlisberger to a new contract for 2021. Roethlisberger was set to have a $41.25 million cap hit next season, which was much too high for the Steelers. Last season, Roethlisberger threw for 3,803 yards, 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions

  • Washington releases LB Thomas Davis, who will retire as a Panther

    Thomas Davis had already announced his intention to retire following the 2020 season.

  • NBA's Top Shot craze has NFLPA's attention. Could NFL sell new style of digital memorabilia of its stars and iconic plays?

    Thanks to a wildly hot and lucrative nexus of NBA highlights and fans who are willing to collect them in a limited edition digital form, it may not be long before the NFL and its players union find a way to jump into a burgeoning new collectible industry.

  • Mock Draft Watch: CBS Sports latest projects a popular safety to the Browns

    Trevon Moehrig has been the projection on nearly 25% of all Browns mocks thus far

  • Saints cut veteran tight end Josh Hill, extend J.T. Gray

    The New Orleans Saints cut eight-year veteran tight end and special teams regular Josh Hill on Wednesday and also voided the contract of Jared Cook, who was due to become a free agent this offseason. The decision to release the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Hill saves the Saints about $2.6 million in salary cap space for the coming season. The termination of Cook's contract was a formality but also signifies the Saints' intention to let Cook test the free-agent market rather than proactively looking to extend him after a season in which he caught 37 passes for 504 yards and seven touchdowns.

  • Reports: Giants cut WR Golden Tate

    Golden Tate's tumultuous time with Joe Judge is over.

  • Jalen Ramsey believes Deshaun Watson is done with Texans and he would know

    Jalen Ramsey and Deshaun Watson share a connection.

  • Report: UFC drops heavyweights Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem

    Two of UFC's longest-tenured heavyweights are on the way out.

  • U.S.-owned Haas F1 team sports a Russian look with Uralkali

    The U.S.-owned Haas Formula One team presented its 2021 car in Russian colours on Thursday with potash producer Uralkali, owned by the billionaire father of new Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, joining as title sponsor. Mazepin will be partnered in an all-rookie lineup with Mick Schumacher, son of Ferrari great Michael and the reigning F2 champion. Ferrari-powered Haas, ninth last season with just three points, are owned by machine-tools industrialist Gene Haas.

  • Ronaldo eyes first Serie A top scorer prize after latest goal landmark

    The Portuguese forward guided a composed finish past Spezia goalkeeper Ivan Provedel in a 3-0 Serie A win for the Italian champions to mark the 600th league appearance of his career in typical fashion. He has now hit the 20-goal mark in every season since his debut campaign at Real Madrid in 2009-10, with his highest tally coming in 2014-15 when he scored 48 goals in 35 La Liga games for the Spanish club. The 36-year-old is currently two goals clear of Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku at the summit of the Serie A scoring charts as he targets his first 'capocannoniere' crown in Italy.