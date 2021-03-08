Falcons 2021 mock draft: Trade nets Atlanta an All-Pro CB

With the 2021 NFL draft rapidly approaching, the Falcons have several holes to fill. The team may need to trade back in order to acquire more picks and fill out the roster.

In my second mock draft, I have Atlanta making a major trade for an All-Pro cornerback to pair with A.J. Terrell.

Trade Proposition

Stephon Gilmore

Falcons to receive:

Stephon Gilmore

15th overall pick

96th overall pick

Patriots to receive:

4th overall pick

2022 (conditional) fourth round pick

The Patriots reportedly want to trade away All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore to create more cap space in 2021. Trading up to No. 4 will allow New England to draft a quarterback. Gilmore, who will be 31 years old this upcoming season, will definitely add much-needed skill and veteran leadership to what will be a very young defensive secondary. Plus, he would only cost the Falcons $7.5 million in cap space (with per-game roster bonus included), which is very manageable if they allocate cap resources creatively. Gilmore would be playing out the final season of his current contract, but the team could offer a back-loaded contract extension to keep him in Atlanta beyond 2021.

Round 1, pick 15: TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

With no real plan for current tight end Hayden Hurst, the Falcons could draft a true generational talent at the position. Pitts' versatility makes him an obvious mismatch for defenses that could be heavily exploited in the red zone. Whether at tight end or flanked out to the perimeter, Pitts also possesses the ability to create separation. However, the only blip in his game is his blocking ability. He has never been a forceful blocker and this could limit his impact at the NFL level. Nonetheless, Pitts is a true generational talent and could help the Falcons' offense tremendously.

Round 2, pick 35: QB Kyle Trask, Florida

As previously outlined, Florida's Kyle Trask could be the best quarterback to fall out of the first round. Trask has tremendous upside with his pocket presence and ability to dissect defenses when given an adequate amount of time. However, Trask fails when it comes to avoiding the pass rush. Pocket passers are not extinct at the NFL level, but Arthur Smith will have to really develop his offensive line. With Trask not expected to unseat Ryan for at least another year or so, this gives him plenty of time to develop and for the Falcons to build up their offensive line.

Round 3, pick 68: Safety Richie Grant, Central Florida

With the Falcons likely to be without any starting safety for 2021, they must address this position as high in the draft as possible. Richie Grant from Central Florida could be this year's top safety. Grant's explosiveness gives him range and the ability to track the ball downfield. Grant also is capable of being in man coverage and running downhill to disrupt the run game. He will need to do better on his angles when making a play. Far too often he allowed big plays due to poor angles.

Round 3, pick 96 (Via NE): EDGE Joe Tryon, Washington

One thing hurting Falcons edge rusher Dante Fowler is his limited skill set when applying pressure. While raw and in need of more development, Washington's Joe Tryon has a variety of moves that help him when getting to the quarterback. Tryon sat out in 2020 but his 2019 campaign saw him bring down the quarterback eight times while also having 12.5 tackles for loss. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees could develop Tryon into a quality pass rusher in the NFL.

Round 4, pick 108: OG Ben Cleveland, Georgia

Standing at 6-foot-6 and over 350 pounds, Ben Cleveland is a monster at the guard spot. Even for his size, Cleveland's hands are fast and he is a very powerful blocker. However, Cleveland's size does present some limitations with his run-blocking skills diminishing at the second level. His lateral quickness will also need to improve when pass-protecting.

Round 5, pick 149: RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State

Chuba was projected to be one of the top backs taken in last year's draft, but opted to return to Oklahoma State for one more season. Chuba ran for over 2,000 yards in 2019, but during a COVID shortened 2020 season, he posted a career low 654 yards on the ground through seven games. The Falcons could land Hubbard in the fifth round due to the concerns that he may not be as efficient at the NFL level as he was in college. Arthur Smith has already said the Falcons will utilize a committee approach at the running back spot, Hubbard would be best slotted right behind Ito Smith for the time being.

Round 5, pick 181: CB Deommodore Lenoir, Oregon

Deommodore Lenoir could be a cornerback that surprises everyone in 2021. Lenoir is very fluid in his play, has exceptional ball skills, and can be a standout player in the run support. In the 137 tackling opportunities, Lenoir has missed only three. In his junior and sophomore seasons, Lenoir had 45 or more tackles with four total interceptions. It's likely Lenoir would've eclipsed his career numbers had the 2021 season not been shortened by six games.

Round 5, pick 183: WR Josh Imatorbhebhe, Illinois

Josh Imatorbhebhe didn't post spectacular numbers while at Illinois, but this deep in the draft is about adding depth. Imatorbhebhe would play behind Russell Gage and could force the Falcons into making a decision on whether or not Olamide Zaccheaus will stay in Atlanta beyond 2021. The Falcons don't have a proper X-receiver behind Julio Jones, and Imatorbhebhe could be the guy to address this need.

Round 6, pick 189: EDGE Malcolm Koonce, Buffalo

If used properly, Koonce could be another potential late-round gem for the Falcons. While he is a bit undersized and may not have elite speed, he does tend to play above his size and is quicker than he looks. However, Koonce tends to be sluggish from the jump more times than not. He has the ability to disrupt the play, but needs to be more consistent.

Round 6, pick 218: OT Dan Moore, Texas A&M

While listed as an offensive tackle, Texas A&M's Dan Moore has size that resembles an offensive guard. Moore has good athleticism and good enough mobility, he just needs to improve his run-blocking ability. With this being the final pick in the draft for the Falcons, Moore would simply add depth to the offensive line and keep competition alive among other young prospects.

