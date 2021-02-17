Falcons 2021 Mock Draft: Best player available edition

The Atlanta Falcons’ new general manager, Terry Fontenot, believes in selecting the best player available in the NFL draft — as opposed to Thomas Dimitroff’s philosophy of taking the best player at a position of need who fits the scheme.

Using the Draft Network’s Mock Draft Machine, we went with a no-trade scenario for this one to really see what a best player available mock would look like.

Round 1 (No. 4): OL Penei Sewell - Oregon

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)

When looking at the best players in this draft, Oregon's Penei Sewell is easily a top-three player. There's few guys out there who can really play at his level at their position. Sewell can potentially play either guard or tackle in the NFL and really strengthen Atlanta's offensive line. Sewell fits the outside zone scheme well and could start at left tackle while Jake Matthews plays left guard, or he could slide to left guard as a rookie until Matthews slows down. With so many quarterbacks projected to go early, Sewell might be one of the best values in this draft class.

Round 2 (No. 35): LB/EDGE Azeez Ojulari - Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

If he's there in the second round, the Falcons should sprint to the podium for Azeez Ojulari. With the switch to a multiple-front defense, the team will need someone who can attack the quarterback and drop back into coverage in equal snaps. Ojulari would fit in well with Deion Jones, Foye Oluokun, Dante Fowler and Mykal Walker. The speed, size and pass-rushing talent would allow Atlanta to run a ton of different personnel groupings to get after the quarterback.

Round 3 (No. 68): S Jevon Holland - Oregon

(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

When scouting Jevon Holland, he looked like a late first-round talent. His ability to attack the ball in the air is extremely impressive. Holland would be able to cover the deep-third of the field in a way that few Falcons have in the past. He may have to compete with Damontae Kazee for playing time if the team keeps him in 2021. Holland is a better fit than Kazee, and would be closer to a Kevin Byard-type safety than what's currently on the roster.

Round 4 (No. 109): RB Kenneth Gainwell - Memphis

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

With poor play from the Falcons running backs in 2020, the team will almost certainly add one or two backs in the draft. Kenneth Gainwell is a great fit for the outside zone scheme that Arthur Smith runs and at this point, he could easily be the best player available.

Round 5 (No. 149): DT Tedarrell Slaton - Florida

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

True nose tackles slip in the draft because they're two-down players in today's NFL. However, with Tyeler Davison's contract being somewhat expensive, the Falcons could look to go with a much cheaper option. Tedarrell Slaton was the best player available at this point and could fit in well in Dean Pees' scheme.

Round 5 (No. 181): WR Simi Fehoko - Stanford

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

With the Falcons having primarily smaller, faster wide receivers, adding a true possession receiver should be a priority in the draft. Stanford's Simi Fehoko is a big-bodied wideout that's considered a mid-round talent. He could end up filling in well as the possession/No. 4 WR role, and special teams ace gunner role.

Round 5 (No. 183): CB Shakur Brown - Michigan State

Nick King/Lansing State Journal via Imagn

Depth at corner is going to be important with the new scheme and lack of veteran players. Atlanta may lose both Blidi Wreh-Wilson and Darqueze Dennard this offseason in free agency. Shakur Brown has potential to grow into a starting nickel with the Falcons should they decide to move on from Isaiah Oliver after the 2021 season.

Round 6 (No. 190): RB Jaret Patterson - Buffalo

Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Adding depth at the running back spot to compete with Ito Smith and Qadree Ollison is going to be important. Brian Hill is likely departing due to his contract situation. Buffalo's Jaret Patterson might be the most underrated back in all of the draft after his highly-productive college career. He could be the perfect complement to the previously selected Kenneth Gainwell.

Round 6 (No. 218): EDGE Malcolm Koonce - Buffalo

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Adding more speed and depth at edge defender with Malcolm Koonce would be a smart move in the later rounds. Koonce has the frame to be effective as a base 3-4 outside linebacker or nickel defender with his hand in the dirt. Adding him to Fowler, Walker and Ojulari would give Atlanta a nice potential rotation of pass rushers.

Round 7 (No. 226): OT Brenden Jaimes - Nebraska

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

With Matt Gono possibly in his last season with the Falcons, Atlanta may look to add a long-term option at swing tackle. Brenden Jaimes has the frame, quickness and technique to be an instant competitor for a backup role. Plus, if Jaimes needs a year or two to develop, it's not a big deal with the earlier selection of Penei Sewell.

