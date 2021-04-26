Falcons 2021 Mock Draft: Atlanta makes all 9 picks without trading

Who will the Atlanta Falcons select in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft? There’s rumors of Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Kyle Pitts being the preferred options, while some believe the team will trade down. With the help of Draft Network’s mock draft machine, we take another stab at predicting what the Falcons will actually do. This edition does not contain any trades.

Round 1, No. 4 overall: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State/Georgia

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons have a long-term solution in mind for quarterback heading into the draft. And in this situation, the 49ers take Trey Lance. Atlanta is then left with the option to select either Justin Fields or Kyle Pitts. Does the team take the long-term franchise quarterback, or do they go with the play-making tight end and stick with Matt Ryan for five or six more years? The real question is whether Ryan even has five or six more years. Fields is a perfect fit for the play-action reliant scheme that Arthur Smith will be running on offense. The Buckeyes QB has a skill set comparable to Randall Cunningham, and the Falcons would be more than lucky to have someone like Fields to eventually transition from Ryan.

Round 2, No. 35 overall: OG Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons have a lot of snaps they need to replace on the offensive line with Alex Mack heading to San Francisco and James Carpenter being cut. Carpenter was a mediocre pass blocker, and the Falcons took Matt Hennessy in 2020 to eventually replace Mack. But left guard is still a huge hole for the team and something they should address early. Alex Leatherwood is arguably the most athletic guard prospect of all time. He's also one of the best fits for Atlanta's zone-based blocking scheme under head coach Arthur Smith. Leatherwood would start at left guard as a rookie and be a long-term solution at the position. He has the ability to open up holes in the running game and be an instant upgrade over Carpenter in pass protection.

Round 3, No. 68 overall: S Richie Grant, Central Florida

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons did bring in Duron Harmon to play one of the safety roles, but since it was only a one-year deal, the team needs to look to the future. Richie Grant is a lot like Harmon in that he can play either spot on the back end and would be a great long-term fit for Atlanta. Grant is an exceptional athlete whose versatility will allow him to make an impact in Dean Pees' defensive scheme.

Round 4, No. 108 overall: S Andre Cisco, Syracuse

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons will need a true center fielder at free safety beyond 2021, assuming Duron Harmon leaves once his contract is up. With the earlier selection of Richie Grant, the team could take Syracuse's Andre Cisco and not have to start him right away. Cisco could be useful in big nickel packages with Grant and Harmon as strong safeties/big slot types in some sets. Adding more depth and talent on the back end is necessary for Atlanta after losing Ricardo Allen, Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee.

Round 5, No. 148 overall: EDGE Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Dean Pees will need some pass rushers for his defense, but the value at earlier picks just may not be there in this draft. Daelin Hayes is a great schematic fit for the Falcons' new defense. Hayes may not start right away with Barkevious Mingo and Dante Fowler holding those spots down for 2021, but he could be the long-term starter and potential steal similar to Za'Darius Smith.

Round 5, No. 182 overall: CB Kary Vincent, Louisiana State

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Depth at corner will be important for the Falcons. They need a starter, but Kary Vincent may never be that. The team will likely have to punt on finding a long-term starter this season. Vincent, however, is a good potential fit schematically and could compete for playing time with newly-acquired Falcons CB Fabian Moreau.

Round 5, No. 183 overall: WR Josh Imatorbhebhe, Illinois

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons have a lot of short, fast wide receivers past Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. Adding someone with the athletic profile and raw potential of Josh Imatorbhebhe would be a really smart move. The Illinois wideout could come in and learn from two of the best route runners in the game about how to create the separation he will need to succeed at the NFL level.

Round 6, No. 187 overall: OL Jack Anderson, Texas Tech

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons have a lot of talented players on the offensive line already with Jake Matthews, Matt Hennessy, Kaleb McGary and Matt Hennessy. Adding Alex Leatherwood earlier in the draft would set the starters for next year, but they need to bring in more depth and competition up front. Jack Anderson is a good scheme fit who would be able to backup the guard and center positions.

Round 6, No. 219 overall: RB Jaret Patterson, Buffalo

(AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Adding another running back is something the Falcons should do at some point in this year's draft. The team signed Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson in free agency, but Atlanta could also use someone who's more of a an early-down back and less of a returner. Jaret Patterson has exceptional talent and reminds me of a young Warrick Dunn.

