Falcons 2021 highlights: Best of cornerback A.J. Terrell

Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell had a tremendous second season in 2021, but that’s news to folks outside of Atlanta. The spotlight was stolen by another second-year defender, Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs, who led the NFL with 11 interceptions while helping lead Dallas to the playoffs.

In comparison, the Falcons went 7-10 last year and Terrell’s three interceptions weren’t enough for your casual NFL fan to take notice. If you turn on the film, however, Terrell’s play warranted the same level of recognition that Diggs received.

People are finally coming around, though. On Sunday, the NFL’s Twitter account shared a highlight video of Terrell’s 2021 season.

Is @ajterrell_8 the most underrated CB in the league?

Atlanta Falcons team reporter Tori McElhaney did a feature on Terrell in which the third-year CB discusses becoming the face of this new-look Falcons franchise.

Terrell and Chris Lindstrom were each named to Touchdown Wire's most underrated team. Here's what Doug Farrar wrote about Terrell.

