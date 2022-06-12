Falcons 2021 highlights: Best of cornerback A.J. Terrell

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Urben
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Atlanta Falcons
    Atlanta Falcons
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • A.J. Terrell
    A.J. Terrell
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Trevon Diggs
    Trevon Diggs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell had a tremendous second season in 2021, but that’s news to folks outside of Atlanta. The spotlight was stolen by another second-year defender, Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs, who led the NFL with 11 interceptions while helping lead Dallas to the playoffs.

In comparison, the Falcons went 7-10 last year and Terrell’s three interceptions weren’t enough for your casual NFL fan to take notice. If you turn on the film, however, Terrell’s play warranted the same level of recognition that Diggs received.

People are finally coming around, though. On Sunday, the NFL’s Twitter account shared a highlight video of Terrell’s 2021 season.

A.J. Terrell Highlights

Terrell discusses being the face of the franchise

Atlanta Falcons team reporter Tori McElhaney did a feature on Terrell in which the third-year CB discusses becoming the face of this new-look Falcons franchise.

“All of that stuff is sweet, but it comes from hard work, trust in the guys, guys trusting in me,” Terrell said. “Putting in (work) over time and having fun with it.”

Terrell named to Touchdown Wire’s most underrated team

Terrell and Chris Lindstrom were each named to Touchdown Wire’s most underrated team. Here’s what Doug Farrar wrote about Terrell.

“Terrell allowed 71 receptions on 102 targets for 901 yards, 301 yards after the catch, five touchdowns, one interception, and an opponent passer rating of 109.2. Less than optimal. However, Terrell had a complete reversal of fortune in 2021, allowing 29 catches on 66 targets for 200 yards, 93 yards after the catch, three touchdowns, three interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 47.5.”

Falcons starting lineup projection: Walker to replace Jones?

With Deion Jones out recovering from shoulder surgery, Mykal Walker could be the next man up. Check out our updated starting lineup projections.

Dean Pees wonders why Titans let Rashaan Evans go

“I don’t know why Tennessee let [Evans] go and quite frankly I don’t care, but I’m glad they did,” Pees said, via Maria Martin of 11AliveNews.

Falcons 53-man roster projection

Which Falcons players have the most to prove this season?

Richie Grant wants to give Atlanta something to look forward to

1

1

Recommended Stories