Falcons 2021 draft class: Looking at all nine rookie contracts

After years of poor salary cap management, the Atlanta Falcons were forced to trade away wide receiver Julio Jones just to clear enough space for their 2021 draft class. Now that tight end Kyle Pitts has signed, all nine Falcons picks are under contract.

Here’s a breakdown of the contract details for each rookie.

TE | Kyle Pitts

The Falcons opted to break the run of quarterbacks by taking Florida tight end Kyle Pitts with their No. 4 overall selection. Pitts, who will undoubtedly be Matt Ryan's second go-to target, signed a four-year deal worth $32,910,496 and an average of $8,227,624 per season. This is enough to make him the seventh-highest-paid tight end in the NFL and become the Falcons' sixth-highest cap hit for 2021.

TE | Kyle Pitts Year Base Salary Prorated Bonus Cap Number 2021 $ 660,000 $ 5,323,726 $ 5,983,496 2022 $ 825,000 $ 5,323,726 $ 7,479,658 2023 $ 940,000 $ 5,323,726 $ 8,975,590 2024 $ 1,055,000 $ 5,323,726 $ 10,471,522 Total $ 3,480,000 $ 21,294,904 $ 32,910,513

In addition to Pitts' base salary and pro rated bonus, the rookie tight end also has roster bonus and a guaranteed salary. Pitts' roster bonus kicks in in 2022 and totals $8,135,592 spread over three seasons.

Roster Bonus 2022 $ 1,330,932 2023 $ 2,711,864 2024 $ 4,092,796 Total $ 8,135,592

As for his guaranteed salary, Pitts is due $11,615,592 and it is spread over the first four years of his rookie deal.

Guaranteed Salary 2021 $ 660,000 2022 $ 2,155,932 2023 $ 3,651,864 2024 $ 5,147,796 Total $ 11,615,592

Safety | Richie Grant

Not only did the Falcons double-dip into the free agency market to address the safety position, but they also used their second-round choice on Central Florida's Richie Grant. Atlanta hopes to see a level of production similar to what Antoine Winfield Jr. produced for Tampa Bay during his rookie season in 2020. Grant signed a four-year deal worth $8,268,374 worth an average of $2,067,094.

Safety | Richie Grant Year Base Salary Prorated Bonus Cap Number 2021 $ 660,000 $ 843,341 $ 1,503,341 2022 $ 1,035,835 $ 843,341 $ 1,879,176 2023 $ 1,411,670 $ 843,341 $ 2,255,011 2024 $ 1,787,505 $ 843,341 $ 2,630,846 Total $ 4,895,010 $ 3,373,370 $ 8,268,374

OL | Jalen Mayfield

Jalen Mayfield was taken in the third round. The big offensive lineman from Michigan will look to compete for a starting role at left guard in 2021. With the injury to Matt Gono, Mayfield's chances of playing significantly increase. His rookie deal is worth $5,208,012 over four years. This is an average of $1,302,003 per year. Of 109 left guards in the NFL, Mayfield's contract comes in at No. 33 overall.

OL | Jalen Mayfield Year Base Salary Prorated Bonus Cap Number 2021 $ 660,000 $ 286,911 $ 7,946,911 2022 $ 896,728 $ 286,911 $ 1,183,639 2023 $ 1,133,456 $ 286,911 $ 1,420,367 2024 $ 1,370,184 $ 286,911 $ 1,657,095 Total $ 4,060,368 $ 1,147,644 $ 5,208,012

CB | Darren Hall

The Falcons started the third day of the NFL draft by selecting cornerback Darren Hall from San Diego State. With a very limited defensive secondary, Hall should see a lot of playing time in 2021. Hall's three years of starting experience at San Diego State saw 134 tackles, six interceptions, 25 pass breakups and three forced fumbles. Hall signed a four-year, $4,284,752 contract worth an average of $1,071,188 per year. Although, just his signing bonus of $804,752 is guaranteed.

CB | Darren Hall Year Base Salary Prorated Bonus Cap Number 2021 $ 660,000 $ 201,188 $ 861,188 2022 $ 825,000 $ 201,188 $ 1,026,188 2023 $ 940,000 $ 201,188 $ 1,141,188 2024 $ 1,055,000 $ 201,188 $ 1,256,188 Total $ 3,480,000 $ 804,752 $ 4,284,752

OL | Drew Dalman

The Falcons selected Drew Dalman with their second fourth-round selection, via an earlier trade with the Broncos. Dalman's primary role is at center -- a vacancy left by Alex Mack -- but he could also be in consideration for the left guard job. The Falcons drafted center Matt Hennessy a year ago, also in the fourth round, and the two are primed for a nice competition this training camp. Dalman signed a four-year, $4,256,724 contract that averages out to $1,064,181 per year.

OL | Drew Dalman Year Base Salary Prorated Bonus Cap Number 2021 $ 660,000 $ 194,181 $ 854,181 2022 $ 825,000 $ 194,181 $ 1,019,181 2023 $ 940,000 $ 194,181 $ 1,134,181 2024 $ 1,055,000 $ 194,181 $ 1,249,181 Total $ 3,480,000 $ 776,724 $ 4,256,724

DL | Ta'Quon Graham

The Falcons selected Ta'Quon Graham with their fifth-round choice, and the rookie will look to add rotational depth to the defensive line while developing behind Grady Jarrett and Marlon Davidson. Graham signed a four-year deal worth $3,830,612 and an average of $957,653 per year.

DL | Ta'Quon Graham Year Base Salary Prorated Bonus Cap Number 2021 $ 660,000 $ 87,653 $ 747,653 2022 $ 825,000 $ 87,653 $ 912,653 2023 $ 940,000 $ 87,653 $ 1,027,653 2024 $ 1,055,000 $ 87,653 $ 1,142,653 Total $ 3,480,000 $ 350,612 $ 3,830,612

LB | Adetokunbo Ogundeji

With the Falcons switching to a solid 3-4 defense, Ogundeji could provide some depth along the edge. However, due to the team's lack of a pass rush, Ogundeji could find himself in a starting role, provided he makes an impact during the preseason. The fifth-round selection from Notre Dame signed a four-year deal with the Falcons worth $3,720,152 and an average of $930,038.

LB | Adetokunbo Ogundeji Year Base Salary Prorated Bonus Cap Number 2021 $ 660,000 $ 60,038 $ 720,038 2022 $ 825,000 $ 60,038 $ 885,038 2023 $ 940,000 $ 60,038 $ 1,000,038 2024 $ 1,055,000 $ 60,038 $ 1,115,038 Total $ 3,480,000 $ 240,152 $ 3,720,152

CB | Avery Williams

The Falcons added cornerback Avery Williams in round five, but his impact on the field could be more as a returner. Atlanta has struggled with kick returns and also brought in NFL veteran Cordarrelle Patterson. The pair will likely compete for return roles this preseason and training camp. Even so, I expect this battle to go well into the season. Williams' four-year rookie contract is worth $3,720,152 with an average of $930,038 per season.

CB | Avery Williams Year Base Salary Prorated Bonus Cap Number 2021 $ 660,000 $ 60,038 $ 720,038 2022 $ 825,000 $ 60,038 $ 885,038 2023 $ 940,000 $ 60,038 $ 1,000,038 2024 $ 1,055,000 $ 60,038 $ 1,115,038 Total $ 3,480,000 $ 240,152 $ 3,720,152

WR | Frank Darby

The Falcons took Arizona State wide receiver Frank Darby with their sixth and final pick of the draft. While at Arizona State, Darby recorded 67 receptions for 1,317 yards and 13 touchdowns. Darby signed a four-year contract worth $3,684,492 and an average of $921,123.

WR | Frank Darby Year Base Salary Prorated Bonus Cap Number 2021 $ 660,000 $ 51,123 $ 711,123 2022 $ 825,000 $ 51,123 $ 876,123 2023 $ 940,000 $ 51,123 $ 991,123 2024 $ 1,055,000 $ 51,123 $ 1,106,123 Total $ 3,480,000 $ 204,492 $ 3,684,492

