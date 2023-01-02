Falcons 20, Cardinals 19: Full highlights in Week 17 loss

The Arizona Cardinals played another game with great effort but failed to pick up the victory Sunday in Week 17. They lost 20-19 on the road to the Atlanta Falcons on a last-second 21-yard field goal.

They had good efforts from many players. Quarterback David Blough played well. Running back James Conner ran the ball well. Tight end Trey McBride made plays.

The defense held the Falcons to only 298 total yards.

But they allowed a game-winning drive and couldn’t get off the field. They had a punt blocked. They missed a field goal, although Matt Prater made four in the game.

Check out every big play in the loss in the video below.

List

Falcons 20, Cardinals 19: Atlanta kicks game-winning FG as time expires

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Story originally appeared on Cards Wire