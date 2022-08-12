Falcons 1st-round pick Drake London leaves preseason debut with knee injury

Drake London has a knee injury and will not return. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 12, 2022

Atlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Drake London suffered a knee injury in Friday night’s preseason opener, and will not return to the game, the team announced.

The No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, London is expected to have a featured role in the Falcons’ offense this year, bringing an impressive blend of size, length, athleticism and physicality to the passing game.

Hopefully, the Falcons holding him out of the rest of Friday night’s game is more precautionary than anything, and the top-10 pick doesn’t have a serious injury that would force him to miss any time in the regular season.

