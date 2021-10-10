Falcons up 10-0 after Kyle Pitts’ first NFL TD
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Falcons don’t have wide receiver Calvin Ridley with them in London on Sunday, but it’s not causing them any offensive problems.
Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts capped a 92-yard drive with his first NFL touchdown catch and the Falcons lead the Jets 10-0 in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. The Falcons opened the game with a field goal and the Jets went three-and-out on their first drive.
Pitts caught an 18-yard pass earlier in the drive and now has four catches for 36 yards overall. Matt Ryan is 9-of-13 for 89 yards over the first two possessions of the game.
The Jets have not scored in the first quarter this season and have just over a minute left to change that.
Falcons up 10-0 after Kyle Pitts’ first NFL TD originally appeared on Pro Football Talk