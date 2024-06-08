Falcon Pride Stadium gets new turf

Jun. 8—JEFFERSON — Sports fans will get a brighter and more detailed field to watch football and soccer games this fall, and athletes will have a bit more protection as well.

"We got 14 years out of the turf, most only get 10 or 12 [years]," said Jefferson Area High School Athletic Director Greg Juhola.

He said former athletic director Steve Locy did a nice job of making sure maintenance occurred at the field.

Juhola said the maintenance includes brushing the field and repairing stitches.

He said the new company, Motz Group, will come to the area the same day if there is a problem with the field.

Juhola said the $585,000 turf replacement is state-of-the-art and, will provide richer colors and an additional level of protection for the athletes. He said there will be one and a half inches of sand added to the field.

JALS Superintendent John Montanaro said the district set up a field fund shortly after he arrived at the district.

"We have been saving money in that [fund] every year," he said. "That is the money we used to pay for the new turf."

Montanaro said saving the money helped pay for the upgraded turf that he believes is safer with the added padding.

Juhola said the turf fields were formerly all rubber pellets, but this one will include 65 percent sand and 35 percent rubber pellets.

Juhola said "Game on" technology was used to reduce the amount of stitching in the turf. He said large pieces of the turf were printed which should reduce the need for stitching maintenance.

The field should be completed by July 2, however, it may be done before that time, Juhola said.

The field is used for football and soccer games and practices, as well as practice sessions for the JAHS band.

Juhola said the northern area of the field will include a printed message honoring the JAHS band as "The Best Band in the Land".

The field has also been used for baseball and softball practice sessions during the chilly spring months in northeastern Ohio.